NUTECH GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Nutech Global Limited at its meeting held today, i.e Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at Bhilwara has inter-alia approved and taken on record the following: - The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March,2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on the date and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March,2024. A copy of the same along with Auditors Report thereon and Declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 are enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)