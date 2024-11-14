|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|NUTECH GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Resignation of Mrs. Radhika Mukhija (Executive) from Directorship w.e.f 30.08.2024
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Purpose of the meeting has been revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 8, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|NUTECH GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Statutory Auditor Appointment of Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|NUTECH GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Nutech Global Limited at its meeting held today, i.e Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at Bhilwara has inter-alia approved and taken on record the following: - The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March,2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on the date and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March,2024. A copy of the same along with Auditors Report thereon and Declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 are enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|NUTECH GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
