iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nutech Global Ltd Board Meeting

22.8
(-0.04%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Nutech Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
NUTECH GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Resignation of Mrs. Radhika Mukhija (Executive) from Directorship w.e.f 30.08.2024
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Purpose of the meeting has been revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 8, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
NUTECH GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Statutory Auditor Appointment of Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
NUTECH GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Nutech Global Limited at its meeting held today, i.e Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at Bhilwara has inter-alia approved and taken on record the following: - The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March,2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on the date and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March,2024. A copy of the same along with Auditors Report thereon and Declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 are enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
NUTECH GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Nutech Global: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nutech Global Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.