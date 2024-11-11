Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
9.65
9.65
9.65
9.65
Preference Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Reserves
-50.53
-51.87
-50
-48.72
Net Worth
-34.38
-35.72
-33.85
-32.57
Minority Interest
Debt
37.96
36.52
35.86
35.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.74
2.74
2.74
2.74
Total Liabilities
6.32
3.54
4.75
6.01
Fixed Assets
19
17.54
16.22
18.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-13.55
-14.75
-12.23
-14.01
Inventories
1.34
1.56
1.57
1.57
Inventory Days
9,104.13
3,797.7
Sundry Debtors
0.58
0.58
0.58
0.92
Debtor Days
3,363.31
2,225.4
Other Current Assets
1.87
1.89
3.6
2.95
Sundry Creditors
-17.34
-18.76
-17.98
-14.42
Creditor Days
1,04,262.67
34,880.81
Other Current Liabilities
3.55
-0.01
3.55
-5.03
Cash
0.87
0.75
0.77
1.98
Total Assets
6.32
3.54
4.76
6.02
