Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd Balance Sheet

32.16
(1.80%)
Nov 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

9.65

9.65

9.65

9.65

Preference Capital

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

Reserves

-50.53

-51.87

-50

-48.72

Net Worth

-34.38

-35.72

-33.85

-32.57

Minority Interest

Debt

37.96

36.52

35.86

35.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.74

2.74

2.74

2.74

Total Liabilities

6.32

3.54

4.75

6.01

Fixed Assets

19

17.54

16.22

18.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-13.55

-14.75

-12.23

-14.01

Inventories

1.34

1.56

1.57

1.57

Inventory Days

9,104.13

3,797.7

Sundry Debtors

0.58

0.58

0.58

0.92

Debtor Days

3,363.31

2,225.4

Other Current Assets

1.87

1.89

3.6

2.95

Sundry Creditors

-17.34

-18.76

-17.98

-14.42

Creditor Days

1,04,262.67

34,880.81

Other Current Liabilities

3.55

-0.01

3.55

-5.03

Cash

0.87

0.75

0.77

1.98

Total Assets

6.32

3.54

4.76

6.02

