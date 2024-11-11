iifl-logo-icon 1
Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.16
(1.80%)
Nov 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.06

0.15

0.35

17.19

yoy growth (%)

-58.28

-57.39

-97.94

-56.12

Raw materials

-0.06

-0.14

-0.34

-13.48

As % of sales

96

97.86

96.36

78.42

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.29

-0.29

-1.45

As % of sales

117.15

192.42

82.8

8.48

Other costs

-0.32

-1.04

-1.2

-4.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

514.67

695.08

339.49

26.57

Operating profit

-0.39

-1.33

-1.48

-2.31

OPM

-627.83

-885.37

-418.66

-13.48

Depreciation

-1.82

-2.17

-3.16

-3.83

Interest expense

0

0

-2.63

-2.78

Other income

0.34

3.52

0.09

0.2

Profit before tax

-1.87

0.01

-7.19

-8.73

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.87

0.01

-7.19

-8.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.87

0.01

-7.19

-8.73

yoy growth (%)

-13,467.87

-100.19

-17.63

147.12

NPM

-2,983.21

9.3

-2,031.49

-50.8

