|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.06
0.15
0.35
17.19
yoy growth (%)
-58.28
-57.39
-97.94
-56.12
Raw materials
-0.06
-0.14
-0.34
-13.48
As % of sales
96
97.86
96.36
78.42
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.29
-0.29
-1.45
As % of sales
117.15
192.42
82.8
8.48
Other costs
-0.32
-1.04
-1.2
-4.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
514.67
695.08
339.49
26.57
Operating profit
-0.39
-1.33
-1.48
-2.31
OPM
-627.83
-885.37
-418.66
-13.48
Depreciation
-1.82
-2.17
-3.16
-3.83
Interest expense
0
0
-2.63
-2.78
Other income
0.34
3.52
0.09
0.2
Profit before tax
-1.87
0.01
-7.19
-8.73
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.87
0.01
-7.19
-8.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.87
0.01
-7.19
-8.73
yoy growth (%)
-13,467.87
-100.19
-17.63
147.12
NPM
-2,983.21
9.3
-2,031.49
-50.8
