SectorTrading
Open₹33.16
Prev. Close₹31.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹33.16
Day's Low₹32.16
52 Week's High₹33.16
52 Week's Low₹17.5
Book Value₹-42.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.84
P/E139.83
EPS0.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
9.65
9.65
9.65
9.65
Preference Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Reserves
-50.53
-51.87
-50
-48.72
Net Worth
-34.38
-35.72
-33.85
-32.57
Minority Interest
Revenue
0.06
0.15
0.35
17.19
yoy growth (%)
-58.28
-57.39
-97.94
-56.12
Raw materials
-0.06
-0.14
-0.34
-13.48
As % of sales
96
97.86
96.36
78.42
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.29
-0.29
-1.45
Profit before tax
-1.87
0.01
-7.19
-8.73
Depreciation
-1.82
-2.17
-3.16
-3.83
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.07
-1.47
-1.06
-5.56
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-58.28
-57.39
-97.94
-56.12
Op profit growth
-70.41
-9.89
-36.04
-157.24
EBIT growth
-12,595.96
-100.32
-23.48
1,378.25
Net profit growth
-13,467.87
-100.19
-17.63
147.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,455
|104.19
|2,84,632.51
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
774.95
|58.51
|27,560.52
|72.16
|0.83
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
847.85
|257.6
|18,833.76
|23.01
|0.17
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
213.75
|14.83
|16,139.73
|618.08
|3
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
81.17
|94.62
|12,348
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Parvesh Chander Sabharwal
Independent Director
Harpal Singh
Managing Director
Kuwarinder Singh
Director
Gursharan Kaur
Independent Director
Prabhjeet Singh Wahi
Summary
Incorporated in Jul.95 as a public limited company, Nuway Organic Naturals India Limited (Formerly known as Mohindra Papers Limited) was promoted by Rajinder Paul Mohindra and Kushinder Paul Mohindra. The Company engaged in the manufacture of cosmetics products and Liquor in India. It involves in trading of cosmetics, bottled soda, soft drinks and packaging drinking water. The Company is based in Rajpura and it expanded its distillery at Devinagar, Tehsil Rajpura and District Patiala in Punjab with an investment of Rs. 400 million. The project involves distillery unit with a capacity of 45 kilo litres per day with change of spent wash treatment technology from Bio-methanation followed by secondary aeration followed by Ferti-irrigation to Decantation and evaporation. It manufactures Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and bottling of liquors. The distillery consumes grains like broken Rice, Bajra and Jowar as raw materials which is readily available in Punjab. The Company produces ENA, finished products like vodka, health drinks and IMFL, DML, PML etc. In March 2004 company has changed its name from Mohindra Papers Ltd to Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. The Company started trading of Cosmetic products, bottled soda water and potable water in 2008. The implementation of project for manufacturing of bathing soap at Baddi, H.P, was commissioned during the year 2007-08. The Companys distillery project at Rajpura commenced production during 2011.
The Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd is ₹30.84 Cr. as of 11 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd is 139.83 and -0.75 as of 11 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd is ₹17.5 and ₹33.16 as of 11 Nov ‘24
Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.62%, 3 Years at 28.95%, 1 Year at 39.83%, 6 Month at 23.69%, 3 Month at 1.80% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
