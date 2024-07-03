iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd Share Price

32.16
(1.80%)
Nov 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.16
  • Day's High33.16
  • 52 Wk High33.16
  • Prev. Close31.59
  • Day's Low32.16
  • 52 Wk Low 17.5
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E139.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-42.67
  • EPS0.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

33.16

Prev. Close

31.59

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

33.16

Day's Low

32.16

52 Week's High

33.16

52 Week's Low

17.5

Book Value

-42.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.84

P/E

139.83

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0

Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2023

arrow

Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:15 AM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.22%

Non-Promoter- 47.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

9.65

9.65

9.65

9.65

Preference Capital

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

Reserves

-50.53

-51.87

-50

-48.72

Net Worth

-34.38

-35.72

-33.85

-32.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.06

0.15

0.35

17.19

yoy growth (%)

-58.28

-57.39

-97.94

-56.12

Raw materials

-0.06

-0.14

-0.34

-13.48

As % of sales

96

97.86

96.36

78.42

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.29

-0.29

-1.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.87

0.01

-7.19

-8.73

Depreciation

-1.82

-2.17

-3.16

-3.83

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.07

-1.47

-1.06

-5.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-58.28

-57.39

-97.94

-56.12

Op profit growth

-70.41

-9.89

-36.04

-157.24

EBIT growth

-12,595.96

-100.32

-23.48

1,378.25

Net profit growth

-13,467.87

-100.19

-17.63

147.12

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,455

104.192,84,632.51627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

774.95

58.5127,560.5272.160.83658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

847.85

257.618,833.7623.010.17249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

213.75

14.8316,139.73618.08312,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

81.17

94.6212,34838.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Parvesh Chander Sabharwal

Independent Director

Harpal Singh

Managing Director

Kuwarinder Singh

Director

Gursharan Kaur

Independent Director

Prabhjeet Singh Wahi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jul.95 as a public limited company, Nuway Organic Naturals India Limited (Formerly known as Mohindra Papers Limited) was promoted by Rajinder Paul Mohindra and Kushinder Paul Mohindra. The Company engaged in the manufacture of cosmetics products and Liquor in India. It involves in trading of cosmetics, bottled soda, soft drinks and packaging drinking water. The Company is based in Rajpura and it expanded its distillery at Devinagar, Tehsil Rajpura and District Patiala in Punjab with an investment of Rs. 400 million. The project involves distillery unit with a capacity of 45 kilo litres per day with change of spent wash treatment technology from Bio-methanation followed by secondary aeration followed by Ferti-irrigation to Decantation and evaporation. It manufactures Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and bottling of liquors. The distillery consumes grains like broken Rice, Bajra and Jowar as raw materials which is readily available in Punjab. The Company produces ENA, finished products like vodka, health drinks and IMFL, DML, PML etc. In March 2004 company has changed its name from Mohindra Papers Ltd to Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. The Company started trading of Cosmetic products, bottled soda water and potable water in 2008. The implementation of project for manufacturing of bathing soap at Baddi, H.P, was commissioned during the year 2007-08. The Companys distillery project at Rajpura commenced production during 2011.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd share price today?

The Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd is ₹30.84 Cr. as of 11 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd is 139.83 and -0.75 as of 11 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd is ₹17.5 and ₹33.16 as of 11 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd?

Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.62%, 3 Years at 28.95%, 1 Year at 39.83%, 6 Month at 23.69%, 3 Month at 1.80% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.77 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.