TO, THE MEMBERS OF NUWAY ORGANIC NATURALS INDIA LIMITED

The Directors of your company have pleasure in presenting the 27th Annual Report together with Audited Accounts of the company for the financial year ended 31st March 2022.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Standalone (Rs. In Crores) Particulars 2021-22 2020-21 Gross Income 0.01 0.41 Profit /Loss Before Interest and Depreciation 0.36 -0.05 Finance Charges 0.00 0.00 Depreciation & Amortization Expenses 1.52 1.83 Profit /(-)Loss Before Tax -1.88 -1.88 Provision for Tax 0 0.00 Net Profit/Loss After Tax -1.88 -1.88 Profit/Loss carried to Reserve & Surplus Account -1.88 -1.88

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

The turnover of the Company is very low and the Company has suffered losses as the operations were closed due to financial constraints during the year and that the plant at Rajpura was closed during the year and the Board expects to restart the operations soon.

ADOPTION OF IND AS

The Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and Annual Financial Statements for the current year have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards ("IND AS ") as prescribed under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules as amended from time to time notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of business activities of the Company.

DIVIDEND

The Company has suffered huge losses during the financial year under report and Board of Directors of the company has not recommended any dividend this year.

AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES

The Board of the company has decided to carry loss of Rs. 1.88 crores to its reserves and surplus account.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

There has been no change in Share Capital of the Company during the Year.

INFORMATION ABOUT SUBSIDIARY/ JV/ ASSOCIATE COMPANY

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company and the provisions regarding disclosure of names of companies which ceased to be the subsidiary, joint venture or associate companies are not applicable.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid last year and there is no unclaimed dividend.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the period from the end of the financial year to which this financial statement relate and on the date of this report.

ANNUAL RETURN

As required under sub-section (3) of section 92 of the Companies Act , 2013 as amended, copy of the annual return will be placed on website of the Company www.nuwaycare.com under the heading investors after filing with ROC/MCA, web link -https://www.nuwaycare.com/annualreturn.html.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the current Financial Year, the Company held 12 meetings of the Board of Directors as per Section 173 of Companies Act, 2013 which is summarized below. The provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and listing agreement were adhered to while considering the time gap between two meetings.

15.05.2021 30.06.2021 16.07.2021 14.08.2021 01.09.2021 16.09.2021 06.11.2021 13.11.2021 31.12.2021 14.02.2022 03.03.2022 31.03.2022

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of the Company confirms that-

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

AUDITORS AND REPORT THEREON

The term of Five years of M/s. Pankaj Chugh and Associates, Chartered Accountants, Patiala statutory auditors of the Company has been completed. It is now proposed to appoint M/s. J Mandal & Co., Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (FRN 302100E) as statutory auditor of the Company for a period of five financial years from FY 2022-23 to FY 2026-27 The Auditors Report and Notes on financial statements are self-explanatory, and needs no further explanation. Further the Auditors Report for the current financial year is annexed herewith for your kind perusal and information.

LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Company has entered into some Related Parties Transactions as defined under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with related parties as defined under Section 2 (76) of the said Act and relevant detail is given in Form AOC-2 attached with this report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO

The Information pursuant to Section 134(3) (m) pertaining to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Outgo is provided in annexure herewith.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company does not have any Risk Management Policy as the element of risk threatening the Companys existence is very minimal.

DIRECTORS AND KMP

During the current financial year, following changes have occurred in the constitution of Board of Directors and KMP of the company,

1-Mr. Parvesh Chander Sabharwal, independent director of the Company expired on 02.05.2021.

2- Mr. Prabhjeet Singh Wahi was appointed as independent director of the Company of the Company on 01.09.2021

3- Ms. Mansi Mehta was appointed as Company Secretary on 16.07.2021 and she left on 31.12.2021.

4- Ms. Akanksha Handoo was appointed as Company Secretary on 01.01.2022 and she resigned on 20.04.2022 after close of current financial year.

DEPOSITS

The company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year and there are no unclaimed deposits.

PARTICULAR OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 134(3) and Section 197(12) read with Rule 5 (1) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company and Directors is attached herewith. Further, information required under Rule 5 (2) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is nil as no employee of the Company is in receipt of remuneration as stated therein.

ANNUAL EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration Committee. A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Secretarial Department.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Report on Corporate Governance along with the Certificate of Mr. Ravinder Kumar, PCS, Rajpura confirming compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in the SEBI LODR Regulations forms part of the Board Report. According to Schedule V Part II Section II-point IV states that: a) The remuneration package of the directors are as follows:

Name of Director Kuwarinder Singh Salary Rs. Nil. Bonus/ Stock Options/ Pension/ Medical Reimbursment Nil

b) Performance linked incentives- Nil,

c) Service contracts, notice period, servant fees- Nil,

d) Stock option details- Nil

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND DECLARATION

Mr. Harpal Singh and Mr. Prabhjeet Singh Wahi are independent directors of the Company at the close of financial year. Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms that remaining Independent director as on the date of this report has given the declaration and they meet the criteria of independence as provided under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

As per the section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Companys Nomination and Remuneration Committee was reconstituted and at present comprises of two Non-Executive Independent Directors and one Non-Executive Promoter Director at the close of current financial year. The table sets out the present composition of the Committee as under-

S.N. Name of the Director Position held in the Committee Category of the Director 1 Mr. Harpal Singh Chairman Non-Executive / Independent Director 2 Mr. Prabhjeet Singh Wahi Member Non-Executive / Independent Director 3 Ms. Gursharan Kaur Member Executive / Promoter Director

The date of meetings of committee and attendance of members is given in report on corporate governance attached with the report.

Terms of Reference

The Terms of Reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee are as under:

1. To identify persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every Directors performance.

2. To formulate the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

3. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall, while formulating the policy ensure that: a. the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors of the quality required to run the Company successfully;

b. relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and

c. remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long-term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the company and its goals:

4. Regularly review the Human Resource function of the Company

5. Discharge such other function(s) or exercise such power(s) as may be delegated to the Committee by the Board from time to time.

6. Make reports to the Board as appropriate.

7. Review and reassess the adequacy of this charter periodically and recommend any proposed changes to the Board for approval from time to time.

8. Any other work and policy, related and incidental to the objectives of the committee as per provisions of the Act and rules made there under.

REMUNERATION POLICY

Remuneration to Executive Directors

The remuneration paid to Executive Directors is recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by Board in Board meeting, subject to the subsequent approval of the shareholders at the General Meeting and such other authorities, as may be required. The remuneration is decided after considering various factors such as qualification, experience, performance, responsibilities shouldered, industry standards as well as financial position of the Company.

Remuneration to Non-Executive Directors

The Non-Executive Directors have not been paid any sitting fees during the year under report. AUDIT COMMITTEE

According to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 the companys Audit Committee was reconstituted and at present comprises of two Non-Executive Independent Directors and one

Non-Executive Promoter Director at the close of current financial year. The table sets out the present composition of the Committee as under-

S.N. Name of the Director Position held in the Committee Category of the Director 1 Mr. Harpal Singh Chairman Non-Executive / Independent Director 2 Mr. Prabhjeet Singh Wahi Member Non-Executive / Independent Director 3 Ms. Gursharan Kaur Member Executive / Promoter Director

The date of meetings of committee and attendance of members is given in report on corporate governance attached with the report.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

Stakeholders Relationship Committee was reconstituted during the year and according to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 which at present comprises of two Non-Executive Independent Directors and one Non-Executive Promoter Director at the close of current financial year. The table sets out the present composition of the Committee as under-

S.N. Name of the Director Position held in the Committee Category of the Director 1 Mr. Harpal Singh Chairman Non-Executive / Independent Director 2 Mr. Prabhjeet Singh Wahi Member Non-Executive / Independent Director 3 Ms. Gursharan Kaur Member Executive / Promoter Director

The date of meetings of committee and attendance of members is given in report on corporate governance attached with the report.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Secretarial Audit Report as provided by Ravinder Kumar, Practicing Company Secretary for the current financial year is annexed herewith for your kind perusal and information. The report does not contain any adverse remarks and observations.

VIGIL MECHANISM

As per Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and as per requirements of the Listing Agreement, the company has established Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns and made provisions for direct access to the chairperson of the Audit Committee. Company has formulated the present policy for establishing the vigil mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy to safeguard the interest of its stakeholders, Directors and employees, to freely communicate and address to the Company their genuine concerns in relation to any illegal or unethical practice being carried out in the Company. The details of the Vigil Committee are annexed herewith for your kind perusal and information.

SHARES

a. buy back of securities-

The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review.

b. sweat equity-

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review.

c. bonus shares-

No Bonus Shares were issued during the year under review.

d. employees stock option plan-

The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

ORDER OF COURT

There is no significant and material order passed by the regulators or courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operation in future.

DETAILS OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place ‘Internal Financial Control Policy and that Internal Financial Controls are in line with the policy and are adequate and are operating efficiently. The Company is adhering to Internal Financial Controls which commensurate with its size and operations.

SHARES IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

i. Aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the beginning of the year=nil

ii. Number of shareholders who approached issuer for transfer of shares from suspense account during the year=nil

iii. Number of shareholders to whom shares were transferred from suspense account during the year=nil

iv. aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the end of the year=nil

SHARES IN UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

i. Aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares lying in the Unclaimed Suspense Account at the beginning of the year=nil

ii. Number of shareholders who approached the issuer for transfer of shares from the Unclaimed Suspense Account during the year=nil

iii. Number of shareholders to whom shares were transferred from the Unclaimed Suspense Account during the year=nil

iv. Aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares lying in the Unclaimed Suspense Account at the end of the year=nil

MATERIAL VARIATIONS

The material variations between the projections and the actual utilization are not applicable:

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Code of Conduct of Nuway Organic Naturals India Limited is attached herewith.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

1. Industry structure and developments

The Company engaged in the manufacture of cosmetics products and Liquor in India. It also involves in trading of cosmetics, bottled soda, soft drinks and packaging drinking water. The Company is based in Rajpura and it expanded its distillery at Devinagar, Tehsil – Rajpura and District Patiala in the state of Punjab with an investment of Rs. 400 million. The project involves distillery unit with a capacity of 45 kilo litres per day with change of spent wash treatment technology from Bio-methanation followed by secondary aeration followed by Ferti-irrigation to Decantation and evaporation. It manufactures Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and bottling of liquors. The distillery consumes grains like broken Rice, Bajra and Jowar as raw materials which is readily available in Punjab. The Company produces ENA, finished products like vodka, health drinks and IMFL, DML, PML etc. It plans to supply ENA to the pharmaceutical industry also.

2. Opportunities and threats

The liquor industry is growing at 8% and Indian liquor market is very under-penetrated as compared to other foreign markets. Growth opportunities are very high in this business. The Company is aggressively looking at domestic market as well as export market for marketing of the Company products. However, company faces competition from manufacturers of Indian as well as international brands.

3. Segment wise or product wise performance

The major source of earning of the Company is from manufacture and sale of liquor and earnings from trading of cosmetics, bottled soda, soft drinks and packaging drinking water amounts to less than ten percent.

4. Outlook

Your Company is making all efforts to accelerate the growth of its business. The plant is setup for distillery with storage facilities for the grains and equipped with latest technology machinery. The Company has setup, state-of-the-art potable alcohol unit with a production capacity of 45 Kilolitre per day. Your Directors are optimistic about the future prospects of the Company.

5. Risks and concern

The Company is exposed to the market risks like change in demand, availability of raw material and the change in government policy.

6. Internal control systems and their adequacy.

Internal control systems and procedures in the Company are commensurate with the size and the nature of Companys business and are regularly reviewed and updated by incorporating changes in regulatory provisions in order to safeguard the assets and to ensure reliability of financial reporting.

7. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

The gross block of assets of the company stood at Rupees 57.90 crores and net worth of the company is Rupees (35.72) crores at the end of current financial year.

8. Human Resources

The Company continues to give priority to its human assets. The Company provides a fair and equitable work environment to all its employees. The Company is continuously working to create and nurture an atmosphere which is highly motivated and result oriented.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy. This Anti-Sexual Harassment policy of the Company is in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainees) are covered under this policy. The company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee and an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is in place to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year, - No. of complaints received: Nil, -No. of complaints disposed off: NA.

COMPLIANCES OF ALL LAWS

The Board hereby states that the company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance of all laws applicable to the company.

COST RECORDS

The Company is maintaining cost records as per the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for maintenance of cost records.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that the Company has complied with both the applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS- 1 and SS-2 relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to express their grateful appreciation to the continued co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, Vendors and Shareholders during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed service of the Executives, staff and Workers of the Company.