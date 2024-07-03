Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jul.95 as a public limited company, Nuway Organic Naturals India Limited (Formerly known as Mohindra Papers Limited) was promoted by Rajinder Paul Mohindra and Kushinder Paul Mohindra. The Company engaged in the manufacture of cosmetics products and Liquor in India. It involves in trading of cosmetics, bottled soda, soft drinks and packaging drinking water. The Company is based in Rajpura and it expanded its distillery at Devinagar, Tehsil Rajpura and District Patiala in Punjab with an investment of Rs. 400 million. The project involves distillery unit with a capacity of 45 kilo litres per day with change of spent wash treatment technology from Bio-methanation followed by secondary aeration followed by Ferti-irrigation to Decantation and evaporation. It manufactures Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and bottling of liquors. The distillery consumes grains like broken Rice, Bajra and Jowar as raw materials which is readily available in Punjab. The Company produces ENA, finished products like vodka, health drinks and IMFL, DML, PML etc. In March 2004 company has changed its name from Mohindra Papers Ltd to Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. The Company started trading of Cosmetic products, bottled soda water and potable water in 2008. The implementation of project for manufacturing of bathing soap at Baddi, H.P, was commissioned during the year 2007-08. The Companys distillery project at Rajpura commenced production during 2011.