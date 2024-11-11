Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.87
0.01
-7.19
-8.73
Depreciation
-1.82
-2.17
-3.16
-3.83
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.07
-1.47
-1.06
-5.56
Other operating items
Operating
-8.77
-3.63
-11.42
-18.13
Capital expenditure
-0.09
0.1
0
0.11
Free cash flow
-8.86
-3.53
-11.42
-18.01
Equity raised
-96.84
-92.52
-73.18
-55.7
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
38.18
24.62
23.77
29.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-67.52
-71.43
-60.83
-44.14
