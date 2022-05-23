Oceanaa Biotek industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
13.57
13.57
13.57
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.92
11.7
31.68
4.89
Net Worth
27.49
25.27
45.25
15.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0.75
1.03
1.28
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.29
0.01
0.74
0.19
Total Liabilities
28.53
26.31
47.27
15.32
Fixed Assets
21
16.66
24.38
5.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.22
0.16
Networking Capital
7.39
9.52
22.17
8.98
Inventories
0.75
0.54
6.42
4.91
Inventory Days
10.67
38.76
49.16
Sundry Debtors
5.27
10.61
10.82
4.86
Debtor Days
74.97
65.33
48.66
Other Current Assets
13.87
11.26
18.31
6.37
Sundry Creditors
-3.55
-3.75
-3.64
-4.31
Creditor Days
50.5
21.98
43.15
Other Current Liabilities
-8.95
-9.14
-9.74
-2.85
Cash
0.14
0.11
0.49
0.36
Total Assets
28.53
26.29
47.26
15.31
