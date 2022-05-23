iifl-logo-icon 1
Oceanaa Biotek industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.62
(3.97%)
May 23, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

25.65

60.44

36.44

32.13

yoy growth (%)

-57.55

65.83

13.43

-30.81

Raw materials

-10.43

-29.77

-21.06

-18.53

As % of sales

40.65

49.25

57.79

57.68

Employee costs

-1.3

-2.13

-1.96

-1.45

As % of sales

5.09

3.53

5.37

4.53

Other costs

-9.2

-8.14

-8.03

-7.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.89

13.48

22.05

22.06

Operating profit

4.7

20.38

5.38

5.05

OPM

18.34

33.72

14.76

15.71

Depreciation

-2.16

-3.46

-1.1

-1.34

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.08

-0.02

-0.02

Other income

0.02

0.07

0.04

0

Profit before tax

2.49

16.91

4.29

3.68

Taxes

-0.27

-5.97

-1.54

-1.35

Tax rate

-11.04

-35.33

-36

-36.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.21

10.93

2.74

2.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.14

Net profit

2.21

10.93

2.74

2.17

yoy growth (%)

-79.72

297.72

26.29

169.92

NPM

8.64

18.09

7.54

6.77

