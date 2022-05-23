Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
25.65
60.44
36.44
32.13
yoy growth (%)
-57.55
65.83
13.43
-30.81
Raw materials
-10.43
-29.77
-21.06
-18.53
As % of sales
40.65
49.25
57.79
57.68
Employee costs
-1.3
-2.13
-1.96
-1.45
As % of sales
5.09
3.53
5.37
4.53
Other costs
-9.2
-8.14
-8.03
-7.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.89
13.48
22.05
22.06
Operating profit
4.7
20.38
5.38
5.05
OPM
18.34
33.72
14.76
15.71
Depreciation
-2.16
-3.46
-1.1
-1.34
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.08
-0.02
-0.02
Other income
0.02
0.07
0.04
0
Profit before tax
2.49
16.91
4.29
3.68
Taxes
-0.27
-5.97
-1.54
-1.35
Tax rate
-11.04
-35.33
-36
-36.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.21
10.93
2.74
2.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.14
Net profit
2.21
10.93
2.74
2.17
yoy growth (%)
-79.72
297.72
26.29
169.92
NPM
8.64
18.09
7.54
6.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.