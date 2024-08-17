Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹2.4
Prev. Close₹2.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹2.64
Day's Low₹2.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹21.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
13.57
13.57
13.57
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.92
11.7
31.68
4.89
Net Worth
27.49
25.27
45.25
15.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
25.65
60.44
36.44
32.13
yoy growth (%)
-57.55
65.83
13.43
-30.81
Raw materials
-10.43
-29.77
-21.06
-18.53
As % of sales
40.65
49.25
57.79
57.68
Employee costs
-1.3
-2.13
-1.96
-1.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
2.49
16.91
4.29
3.68
Depreciation
-2.16
-3.46
-1.1
-1.34
Tax paid
-0.27
-5.97
-1.54
-1.35
Working capital
-15.38
13.48
4.31
2.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.55
65.83
13.43
-30.81
Op profit growth
-76.9
278.67
6.57
143.9
EBIT growth
-84.89
293.3
16.4
156.76
Net profit growth
-79.72
297.72
26.29
169.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Irudayaraj Beaularaj
Independent Director
Jesuraj
Managing Director
Thomas Xavier Jeyaraj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oceanaa Biotek industries Ltd
Summary
Oceanaa Biotek industries Limited was incorporated in October 28, 2005. The Company is engaged in the business of rearing and trading of prawn seeds. The hatchery of the Company is located in Tamil Nadus closed environment, with regimented production systems used to breed the shrimps and produce eggs, passing through different stages like nauplii, zoea, mysis and finally larvae.. The Company owns hatchery in Poompuhar and laboratory in Marakkanam along the Coast of Tamil Nadu in South India. The farms are located at a distance from the nearest population centers, and hence the waters are free from industrial pollutants. The natural advantage of this ideal marine habitat combined with the skill of the coastal fishing families who have lived off these waters for generations ensures that only the finest catch is processed. Meticulous handling techniques and the use in technology ensure that the fragile seafood is allowed to preserve its natural taste and texture. The company has been in the field of aqua culture industry and is engaged in manufacturing high quality Shrimp seeds. The Company provides technical support to farmers and assisting farmers with information and knowledge of shrimp farming and also updating their developments in culture methods and processes. It has well trained technical team in production and marketing of shrimps and hence the Company focuses on integration of aquaculture process from hatchery to retail with complete traceability.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.