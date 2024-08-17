Summary

Oceanaa Biotek industries Limited was incorporated in October 28, 2005. The Company is engaged in the business of rearing and trading of prawn seeds. The hatchery of the Company is located in Tamil Nadus closed environment, with regimented production systems used to breed the shrimps and produce eggs, passing through different stages like nauplii, zoea, mysis and finally larvae.. The Company owns hatchery in Poompuhar and laboratory in Marakkanam along the Coast of Tamil Nadu in South India. The farms are located at a distance from the nearest population centers, and hence the waters are free from industrial pollutants. The natural advantage of this ideal marine habitat combined with the skill of the coastal fishing families who have lived off these waters for generations ensures that only the finest catch is processed. Meticulous handling techniques and the use in technology ensure that the fragile seafood is allowed to preserve its natural taste and texture. The company has been in the field of aqua culture industry and is engaged in manufacturing high quality Shrimp seeds. The Company provides technical support to farmers and assisting farmers with information and knowledge of shrimp farming and also updating their developments in culture methods and processes. It has well trained technical team in production and marketing of shrimps and hence the Company focuses on integration of aquaculture process from hatchery to retail with complete traceability.

