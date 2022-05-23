Oceanaa Biotek industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
2.49
16.91
4.29
3.68
Depreciation
-2.16
-3.46
-1.1
-1.34
Tax paid
-0.27
-5.97
-1.54
-1.35
Working capital
-15.38
13.48
4.31
2.24
Other operating items
Operating
-15.32
20.95
5.95
3.22
Capital expenditure
0.05
22.03
0.15
0.62
Free cash flow
-15.26
42.98
6.1
3.84
Equity raised
43.38
31.03
12.92
8.37
Investing
0
0
-0.05
0.05
Financing
-0.53
1.24
-0.03
-0.05
Dividends paid
0
2.03
0.61
0.35
Net in cash
27.58
77.29
19.56
12.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.