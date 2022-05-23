iifl-logo-icon 1
Oceanaa Biotek industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.62
(3.97%)
May 23, 2022

Oceanaa Biotek industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

2.49

16.91

4.29

3.68

Depreciation

-2.16

-3.46

-1.1

-1.34

Tax paid

-0.27

-5.97

-1.54

-1.35

Working capital

-15.38

13.48

4.31

2.24

Other operating items

Operating

-15.32

20.95

5.95

3.22

Capital expenditure

0.05

22.03

0.15

0.62

Free cash flow

-15.26

42.98

6.1

3.84

Equity raised

43.38

31.03

12.92

8.37

Investing

0

0

-0.05

0.05

Financing

-0.53

1.24

-0.03

-0.05

Dividends paid

0

2.03

0.61

0.35

Net in cash

27.58

77.29

19.56

12.57

