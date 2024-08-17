iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oceanaa Biotek industries Ltd Company Summary

2.62
(3.97%)
May 23, 2022|03:15:33 PM

Oceanaa Biotek industries Ltd Summary

Oceanaa Biotek industries Limited was incorporated in October 28, 2005. The Company is engaged in the business of rearing and trading of prawn seeds. The hatchery of the Company is located in Tamil Nadus closed environment, with regimented production systems used to breed the shrimps and produce eggs, passing through different stages like nauplii, zoea, mysis and finally larvae.. The Company owns hatchery in Poompuhar and laboratory in Marakkanam along the Coast of Tamil Nadu in South India. The farms are located at a distance from the nearest population centers, and hence the waters are free from industrial pollutants. The natural advantage of this ideal marine habitat combined with the skill of the coastal fishing families who have lived off these waters for generations ensures that only the finest catch is processed. Meticulous handling techniques and the use in technology ensure that the fragile seafood is allowed to preserve its natural taste and texture. The company has been in the field of aqua culture industry and is engaged in manufacturing high quality Shrimp seeds. The Company provides technical support to farmers and assisting farmers with information and knowledge of shrimp farming and also updating their developments in culture methods and processes. It has well trained technical team in production and marketing of shrimps and hence the Company focuses on integration of aquaculture process from hatchery to retail with complete traceability.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.