17:20 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, OLATECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE OLATECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED (543578) RECORD DATE 20.11.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 17 (Seventeen) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 20 (Twenty) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 20/11/2023 DR-658/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of OLATECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED(543578) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Monday, November 20, 2023: Scrip Code 543578 Scrip Name OLATECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED Current Market Lot 1000 Revised Market Lot 1850 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.11.2023)