Om Metallogic Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5.26
2
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
2.4
2.87
Net Worth
7.66
4.87
Minority Interest
Debt
11.04
11.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.02
Total Liabilities
18.73
16.44
Fixed Assets
1.37
0.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
17.06
15.73
Inventories
11.77
10.93
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.51
10
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.15
1.7
Sundry Creditors
-4.12
-5.76
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.25
-1.14
Cash
0.31
0.02
Total Assets
18.74
16.43
