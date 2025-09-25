No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5.26
2
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
2.4
2.87
Net Worth
7.66
4.87
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
38.55
37.81
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
38.55
37.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.37
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
452.9
|18.78
|1,91,364.7
|2,204
|6.4
|7,544
|31.45
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
740.85
|24.56
|1,66,485.78
|1,862
|0.67
|24,264
|312.42
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
206
|6.54
|37,834.61
|1,063.86
|5.1
|3,806.94
|98.25
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
308.35
|60.94
|29,818.19
|134.28
|0.47
|516.37
|27.55
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
1,641.25
|53.53
|12,113.81
|67.95
|0.39
|850.78
|216.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
MANISH SHARMA
Executive Director
Seema Sharma
Independent Director
Piyush Kesarwani
Independent Director
Kritika Gupta
Independent Director
Suryakant Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prachi Gupta
Kila No.17 Harfala Road,
Village Sikri,
Haryana - 121004
Tel: 0129-2989 582
Website: http://www.ommetallogic.in
Email: info@ommetallogic.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Om Metallogic Ltd
