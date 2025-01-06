Organic Coatings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.15
-0.51
0.03
0.12
Depreciation
-1.29
-1.28
-1.34
-1.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.66
-1.09
0.51
2.14
Other operating items
Operating
-0.78
-2.88
-0.8
0.95
Capital expenditure
-0.19
-0.08
0.08
2.24
Free cash flow
-0.97
-2.97
-0.72
3.19
Equity raised
-1.83
0.2
1.17
-0.97
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.34
2.44
-0.01
-0.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.52
-0.33
0.42
1.52
