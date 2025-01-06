iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Organic Coatings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.13
(-1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Organic Coatings Ltd

Organic Coatings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.15

-0.51

0.03

0.12

Depreciation

-1.29

-1.28

-1.34

-1.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.66

-1.09

0.51

2.14

Other operating items

Operating

-0.78

-2.88

-0.8

0.95

Capital expenditure

-0.19

-0.08

0.08

2.24

Free cash flow

-0.97

-2.97

-0.72

3.19

Equity raised

-1.83

0.2

1.17

-0.97

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.34

2.44

-0.01

-0.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.52

-0.33

0.42

1.52

Organic Coatings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Organic Coatings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.