Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.04
27.17
37.08
29.94
yoy growth (%)
-48.31
-26.7
23.82
-26.41
Raw materials
-9.72
-19.97
-27.98
-21.14
As % of sales
69.19
73.48
75.46
70.61
Employee costs
-0.79
-1.24
-1.83
-1.78
As % of sales
5.65
4.58
4.94
5.97
Other costs
-3.05
-4.76
-5.36
-4.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.72
17.52
14.48
15.76
Operating profit
0.48
1.19
1.89
2.28
OPM
3.42
4.4
5.1
7.64
Depreciation
-1.29
-1.28
-1.34
-1.3
Interest expense
-1.38
-1.17
-1.05
-1.17
Other income
0.05
0.75
0.54
0.31
Profit before tax
-2.15
-0.51
0.03
0.12
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-24.28
-0.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.15
-0.51
0.02
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.15
-0.51
0.02
0.13
yoy growth (%)
319.43
-1,861.22
-77.82
-110.83
NPM
-15.31
-1.88
0.07
0.43
