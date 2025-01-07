iifl-logo-icon 1
Organic Coatings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.77
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.04

27.17

37.08

29.94

yoy growth (%)

-48.31

-26.7

23.82

-26.41

Raw materials

-9.72

-19.97

-27.98

-21.14

As % of sales

69.19

73.48

75.46

70.61

Employee costs

-0.79

-1.24

-1.83

-1.78

As % of sales

5.65

4.58

4.94

5.97

Other costs

-3.05

-4.76

-5.36

-4.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.72

17.52

14.48

15.76

Operating profit

0.48

1.19

1.89

2.28

OPM

3.42

4.4

5.1

7.64

Depreciation

-1.29

-1.28

-1.34

-1.3

Interest expense

-1.38

-1.17

-1.05

-1.17

Other income

0.05

0.75

0.54

0.31

Profit before tax

-2.15

-0.51

0.03

0.12

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-24.28

-0.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.15

-0.51

0.02

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.15

-0.51

0.02

0.13

yoy growth (%)

319.43

-1,861.22

-77.82

-110.83

NPM

-15.31

-1.88

0.07

0.43

