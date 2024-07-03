SectorChemicals
Open₹18.4
Prev. Close₹18.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.31
Day's High₹18.4
Day's Low₹18.13
52 Week's High₹36.35
52 Week's Low₹8.1
Book Value₹3.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.67
7.67
7.67
7.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.48
-5.99
-5.05
-3.06
Net Worth
1.19
1.68
2.62
4.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.04
27.17
37.08
29.94
yoy growth (%)
-48.31
-26.7
23.82
-26.41
Raw materials
-9.72
-19.97
-27.98
-21.14
As % of sales
69.19
73.48
75.46
70.61
Employee costs
-0.79
-1.24
-1.83
-1.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.15
-0.51
0.03
0.12
Depreciation
-1.29
-1.28
-1.34
-1.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.66
-1.09
0.51
2.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.31
-26.7
23.82
-26.41
Op profit growth
-59.76
-36.8
-17.3
77.29
EBIT growth
-215.3
-39.45
-15.49
523.11
Net profit growth
319.43
-1,861.22
-77.82
-110.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Abhay R Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ajay R Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudhir R Shah
Independent Director
Dipak Kantilal Kanabar
Independent Director
ASHWINKUMAR RAVAL
Independent Director
Chitkala U Kulkarni
Reports by Organic Coatings Ltd
Summary
Organic Coatings Limited, founded in 1965, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and export of printing inks, industrial coatings, and allied products in India. Its product line includes offset inks, UV inks, water based flexo inks, print finishes, security inks, and specialty inks. The Company commenced the commercial production at its Vadodara Plant for printing inks in July 2011. The FY 2014-15 was the first year of the full operations at Baroda after disposal of Thane Unit. Moreover, products are manufactured with the aid of a fleet of fourth generation, sophisticated and totally first hand machinery from world leaders, Buhler of Switzerland. High-performance process inks, line colours, fast setting work and turn inks, duct fresh inks, high gloss inks, and more, the Company has a range that meets the need of the contemporary printmaker. Besides, the Company has the distinction of being considered as the pioneers of UV inks and Water based Varnishes in India. Its portfolio also has a collection of press proven inks for the Offset printing market. It manufactures a range of Water Based Flexo Inks and inks for printing on non absorbent substrates. It also launched a a 100% VOC free Green Ink.The Company has a modern, fully operational, ISO Certified manufacturing facility in Mumbai. Whether inks, pigments, flushes, varnishes or print finishes, it has full access to the latest and most modern technology to manufacture the same. The Company set up independent manufacturing l
The Organic Coatings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Organic Coatings Ltd is ₹18.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Organic Coatings Ltd is 0 and 5.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Organic Coatings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Organic Coatings Ltd is ₹8.1 and ₹36.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Organic Coatings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.85%, 3 Years at 42.72%, 1 Year at 104.54%, 6 Month at 15.49%, 3 Month at -7.32% and 1 Month at -16.03%.
