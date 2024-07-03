iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Organic Coatings Ltd Share Price

18.13
(-1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.4
  • Day's High18.4
  • 52 Wk High36.35
  • Prev. Close18.49
  • Day's Low18.13
  • 52 Wk Low 8.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.31
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.14
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Organic Coatings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

18.4

Prev. Close

18.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.31

Day's High

18.4

Day's Low

18.13

52 Week's High

36.35

52 Week's Low

8.1

Book Value

3.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Organic Coatings Ltd Corporate Action

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Organic Coatings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Organic Coatings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.65%

Institutions: 0.65%

Non-Institutions: 43.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Organic Coatings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.67

7.67

7.67

7.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.48

-5.99

-5.05

-3.06

Net Worth

1.19

1.68

2.62

4.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.04

27.17

37.08

29.94

yoy growth (%)

-48.31

-26.7

23.82

-26.41

Raw materials

-9.72

-19.97

-27.98

-21.14

As % of sales

69.19

73.48

75.46

70.61

Employee costs

-0.79

-1.24

-1.83

-1.78

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.15

-0.51

0.03

0.12

Depreciation

-1.29

-1.28

-1.34

-1.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.66

-1.09

0.51

2.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.31

-26.7

23.82

-26.41

Op profit growth

-59.76

-36.8

-17.3

77.29

EBIT growth

-215.3

-39.45

-15.49

523.11

Net profit growth

319.43

-1,861.22

-77.82

-110.83

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Organic Coatings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Organic Coatings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Abhay R Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ajay R Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudhir R Shah

Independent Director

Dipak Kantilal Kanabar

Independent Director

ASHWINKUMAR RAVAL

Independent Director

Chitkala U Kulkarni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Organic Coatings Ltd

Summary

Organic Coatings Limited, founded in 1965, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and export of printing inks, industrial coatings, and allied products in India. Its product line includes offset inks, UV inks, water based flexo inks, print finishes, security inks, and specialty inks. The Company commenced the commercial production at its Vadodara Plant for printing inks in July 2011. The FY 2014-15 was the first year of the full operations at Baroda after disposal of Thane Unit. Moreover, products are manufactured with the aid of a fleet of fourth generation, sophisticated and totally first hand machinery from world leaders, Buhler of Switzerland. High-performance process inks, line colours, fast setting work and turn inks, duct fresh inks, high gloss inks, and more, the Company has a range that meets the need of the contemporary printmaker. Besides, the Company has the distinction of being considered as the pioneers of UV inks and Water based Varnishes in India. Its portfolio also has a collection of press proven inks for the Offset printing market. It manufactures a range of Water Based Flexo Inks and inks for printing on non absorbent substrates. It also launched a a 100% VOC free Green Ink.The Company has a modern, fully operational, ISO Certified manufacturing facility in Mumbai. Whether inks, pigments, flushes, varnishes or print finishes, it has full access to the latest and most modern technology to manufacture the same. The Company set up independent manufacturing l
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Organic Coatings Ltd share price today?

The Organic Coatings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Organic Coatings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Organic Coatings Ltd is ₹18.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Organic Coatings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Organic Coatings Ltd is 0 and 5.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Organic Coatings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Organic Coatings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Organic Coatings Ltd is ₹8.1 and ₹36.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Organic Coatings Ltd?

Organic Coatings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.85%, 3 Years at 42.72%, 1 Year at 104.54%, 6 Month at 15.49%, 3 Month at -7.32% and 1 Month at -16.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Organic Coatings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Organic Coatings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.83 %
Institutions - 0.65 %
Public - 43.51 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Organic Coatings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.