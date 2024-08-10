iifl-logo-icon 1
Organic Coatings Ltd AGM

15.72
(-4.96%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Organic Coatings CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202412 Aug 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 In terms of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are sending herewith the following approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 10th August, 2024 which commenced at 12.26 p.m. and ended at 12.50 p.m.: 1) Statement of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, attached herewith. 2) Limited Review Report of Independent Auditors, attached herewith. 3) Approved the proposal for reappointment of Mr. Ajay R. Shah (DIN:00011763) who retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting as recommended by Nomination & Remuneration Committee. 4) Approve re-appointment and payment of remuneration to Mr. Abhay R. Shah as Managing Director for a period of 5 years from 1st October, 2024 to 30th September, 2029. The details under Regulation 30 of SEBI is given in Annexure A. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024) OUTCOME OF 59th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) DISCLOSURE OF VOTING RESULTS OF THE 59th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)

