Organic Coatings Ltd Summary

Organic Coatings Limited, founded in 1965, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and export of printing inks, industrial coatings, and allied products in India. Its product line includes offset inks, UV inks, water based flexo inks, print finishes, security inks, and specialty inks. The Company commenced the commercial production at its Vadodara Plant for printing inks in July 2011. The FY 2014-15 was the first year of the full operations at Baroda after disposal of Thane Unit. Moreover, products are manufactured with the aid of a fleet of fourth generation, sophisticated and totally first hand machinery from world leaders, Buhler of Switzerland. High-performance process inks, line colours, fast setting work and turn inks, duct fresh inks, high gloss inks, and more, the Company has a range that meets the need of the contemporary printmaker. Besides, the Company has the distinction of being considered as the pioneers of UV inks and Water based Varnishes in India. Its portfolio also has a collection of press proven inks for the Offset printing market. It manufactures a range of Water Based Flexo Inks and inks for printing on non absorbent substrates. It also launched a a 100% VOC free Green Ink.The Company has a modern, fully operational, ISO Certified manufacturing facility in Mumbai. Whether inks, pigments, flushes, varnishes or print finishes, it has full access to the latest and most modern technology to manufacture the same. The Company set up independent manufacturing lines to simultaneously manufacture the four process colours at any given time. By integrating modern ink manufacturing techniques with the skills of highly competent ink professionals, the Company provides a spectrum of products which stand true to the highest levels of quality and consistency.