Dear members,

The Board of Directors is pleased to present the Companys 58th annual report and the Companys Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

1. Financial results

The Companys financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2023 is summarized below:

2022 23 2021 22 (Rs. in Lacs) (Rs. in Lacs) Revenue from operations 2306.18 2217.56 Operating expenditure 2153.58 2160.48 Profit before Interest, Depreciation, Tax 152.60 57.08 Less: Finance Cost 149.37 146.80 Profit/(Loss) after Finance Cost 3.23 (89.72) Less: Depreciation 98.27 107.49 Profit (Loss) for the year before tax (95.04) (197.21) Add: Exceptional Items - - Profit/(Loss) for the year after exceptional items and before tax (95.04) (197.21) Less: Income Tax - 3.02 Profit/(Loss) after tax (95.04) (200.23) Add/(Less): Other Comprehensive Income 0.98 1.24 Total Comprehensive Income for the year (94.06) (198.99)

2. Companys performance and state of affairs of the company

* Revenue from operations (net) increased by 4.00 % to Rs. 2306.18 Lacs from Rs. 2217.56 Lacs in the previous year.

* PBDIT increased by 167.30 % to Rs. 152.60 Lacs for the year ended 31st March, 2023 compared to previous year Rs. 57.08 Lacs.

* Total comprehensive (loss) decreased by 52.73 % to Rs. (94.06) Lacs for the year ended 31st March, 2023 compared to previous year Rs. (198.99) Lacs.

3. Dividend and transfer to reserves

In view of the loss, the Board of Directors is unable to recommend any dividend for the financial year 2022-23 and no amount is transferred to Reserves for the financial year 2022-23.

4. Material changes affecting the company

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company between end of the financial year and date of this report. There has been no change in the nature of business of the company.

5. Management Discussion and Analysis Statement and Corporate Governance Report

The statement on management discussion and analysis, forms part of the annual report is provided in Annexure I.

Regulation 15(2) of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the Company since the Companys paid-up capital is less than Rupees Ten Crores and net worth is less than Rupees Twenty Five Crores as prescribed under the said regulation and hence the provisions relating to the Corporate Governance is not applicable to the Company, hence no Corporate Governance Report is given by the Company as a part of the Directors Report.

6. Secretarial Standards

The Directors state that the applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2 relating to the Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively have been duly followed by the Company.

7. Directors Responsibility Statement

Your Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2023, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating; and

f) the Directors have revised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

8. Contracts and arrangements with related parties

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in ordinary course of business and on arms length basis and that the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not attracted. Thus disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required.

The Policy on materiality of Related Party Transactions and on dealing with Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board may be access on the Companys website at: www.organiccoatingsltd.com

Members may refer to Note No. 33 to the financial statement which sets out related party disclosures pursuant to Ind AS.

9. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The provisions relating to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

10. Risk Management

The Risk Management Policy has been framed, implemented and monitored. Major risk identified by the businesses and functions are systematically monitored through mitigating actions on continuing basis.

The development and implementation of Risk Management Policy has been covered in Management Discussion & Analysis which forms part of this report.

11. Internal Financial Controls

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. During the year such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

12. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Mr. Abhay R. Shah, Director of the Company retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 Independent Directors have been appointed for a period of 5 years and shall not be liable to retire by rotation. The Company has received declaration from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence prescribed under the act and the listing regulations.

The following are the remuneration policies for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees:

a. introduction - Organic Coatings Limited recognizes the importance of aligning the business objectives with specific and measurable individual objectives and targets. The company has therefore formulated the remuneration policy for its directors, key personnel and other employees keeping in view the following objectives.

i. ensuring that the level and compensation of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate to run the company successfully.

ii. ensuring that relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets the performance benchmarks.

b. Policy -

i. The Board on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) shall review and approve the remuneration payable to the Executive Directors of the Company within the overall limits approved by the shareholders.

ii. The Board on the recommendation of NRC shall also review and approve the remuneration payable to the Key Managerial Personnel

iii. The remuneration structure to the Executive Directors and Key Managerial Personnel shall include the following:

a) Basic pay

b) Perquisites and allowance

c) Retiral benefits

d) Bonus

iv. Remuneration to Non-Executive Directors

The Board on the recommendation of NRC shall review and approve the remuneration payable to the Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

The Non-Executive Directors shall be entitled to sitting fees for attending the meetings of the Board and the Committees thereof.

v) Remuneration to other employees

Employees are assigned grades according to their qualifications and work experience, competencies as well as their roles and responsibilities in the organization. Individual remuneration shall be determined within the appropriate grade and shall be based on various factors such as job profile, skills sets, seniority, experience and prevailing remuneration levels for equivalent jobs.

13. Meetings of the Board

Four meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year 2022-23 on 30/05/2022, 12/08/2022, 14/11/2022 and 13/02/2023.

14. Performance Evaluation

The Company has devised a policy for performance evaluation of the Board, Committees and other individual directors (including Independent Directors) which include criteria for performance evaluation of the Non-Executive and Executive Directors. The evaluation process inter-alia considers attendance of the Directors at Board and Committee Meetings, acquaintance with business, communicating interse board members, effective participation, domain knowledge, compliance with code of conduct, reason and strategy.

The detailed programs for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights and responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company are being shared and discussed.

A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held during the year 2022-23 on 14th November, 2022.

15. Policy on directors appointment and remuneration and other details

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members keeping in mind the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with specific rules.

16. Internal financial control systems and adequacy

The details in respect of internal financial control systems and their adequacy are included in the management discussion and analysis which forms part of this report.

17. Audit Committee

The audit committee consists of the following members of the Board of Directors:

a) Ms. Ashwini Y. Lad (Independent Director) - Chairperson

b) Mr. Dipakkumar K. Kanabar (Independent Director)

c) Mr. Ashwinkumar H. Raval (Independent Director)

d) Mr. Ajay R. Shah (Wholetime Director & CFO)

During the financial year four audit committee meetings were held on 30/05/2022, 12/08/2022, 14/11/2022 and 13/02/2023.

18. Nomination & Remuneration Committee

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee consists of all the Independent Directors consisting of the following members of the board of directors:

a) Mr. Dipakkumar K. Kanabar (Independent Director - Chairman)

b) Ms. Ashwini Lad (Independent Director)

c) Mr. Ashwinkumar H. Raval (Independent Director)

During the financial year 22-23 two Nomination & Remuneration Committee meetings were held on 12/08/2022 & 13/02/2023.

19. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee consists of the following Directors:

a) Mr. Ashwinkumar H. Raval. (Independent Director - Chairman)

b) Mr. Dipakkumar K. Kanabar (Independent Director)

c) Ms. Ashwini Lad (Independent Director)

d) Mr. Abhay R. Shah (Managing Director)

During the financial year 22-23 one Stakeholders Relationship Committee meeting was held on 13/02/2023.

20. Auditors and auditors report

Statutory Auditors

M/s. Soman Uday & Co, Chartered Accountants were appointed as Statutory Auditors of your Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2022 for a term of five consecutive years to hold the office from the conclusion of the said Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of its 62nd Annual General Meeting i.e. till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held during the year 2027 for conducting statutory audit for the financial years 2022-23 to 2026-27. They have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of the Company.

The Report given by the Auditors on the financial statement of the Company is part of this report. There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report.

Secretarial Auditor

The Board has appointed D.Kothari & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to conduct the Secretarial Audit. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure II to this report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

21. Vigil mechanism

The Vigil Mechanism of the Company, which also includes Whistle Blower Policy, includes an ethics and compliance task force comprising senior executives of the Company. Protected disclosures can be made by Whistle Blower through an email or letter to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. No person has been denied access to the Audit Committee.

22. Particulars of loans given, investments made, Guarantees given and securities provided

The Company has not given any loans or made any investments or provided guarantees u/s 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

23. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo.

The particulars related to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required to be disclosed under the act are provided in Annexure III to this report.

24. Annual return

The annual return of the Company has been placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.organiccoatingsltd.com.

25. Particulars of employees and related disclosures

Disclosures with respect to the remuneration of Directors, KMPs and employees as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 are given in Annexure IV to this report.

The Company does not have any employee whose particulars are required to be disclosed in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, hence furnishing of the same does not arise.

Having regard to the provisions of the first proviso to Section 136(1) of the act, the annual report excluding the information regarding the top ten employees is being sent to the members of the Company. The said information is available for inspection on all working days during the business hours at the registered office of the Company. Any member interested in obtaining such information, may write to the Company Secretary and the same shall be furnished on request.

26. General

Your Directors take that no disclosure or reporting required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review.

1) Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the act.

2) Issue of Equity Shares to differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company.

4) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, hence, the question of receiving remuneration or commission by the Managing Directors or Whole Time Directors of the Company from the subsidiaries does not arise.

5) No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operation in the future.

6) No fraud has been reported by the auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board.

Your Directors further state that during the year under review there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

27. Acknowledgement

Your Directors would like to express the sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from Shareholders, Bank of Maharashtra, Government Authorities and other Business constituents during the year under review.

Your Directors would also like to appreciate the commitment displayed by the human resources of the Company.