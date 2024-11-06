Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

ORGANIC COATINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform you that the next Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 6th November 2024 for considering inter alia unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Please note that pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended & Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting Trading in its securities the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company is closed from 1st October 2024 up to 8th November 2024. You are requested to kindly note the same and acknowledge the receipt of the same. Attached unaudited results for half year ended 30/9/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 2 Oct 2024

ORGANIC COATINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform you that the next Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday the 5th October 2024 to consider inter alia raising of funds by ways of issuing Equity Shares on a Preferential basis through Private Placement. Pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended & Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting Trading in its securities we have already intimate to you by our letter dated 26.09.2024 that the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company is closed for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from 1st October 2024 till 48 hours after the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 declared by the board will continue for the above purpose also. Board Meeting adjourned and the next date of meeting will be intimated to the exchange shortly (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024) ORGANIC COATINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This has reference to our letter dated 02.10.24 for holding board meeting on 05.10.24 and our subsequent letter dated 05.10.24 informing you that the meeting held 05.10.24 stands adjourned to the subsequent date. We wish to inform you that the adjourned meeting will now be held on Thursday, the 10.10.24 to consider inter alia the Preferential Issue of Equity Shares through Private Placement. Kindly disseminate the above information to the members of the exchange and take the same on your records. You are requested to kindly note the same (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2024) 1. To issue equity shares by way of Preferential Issue on Private Placement basis. 2. To convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Tuesday, the 5th November, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

ORGANIC COATINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform you that the next Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday the 10th August 2024 for considering inter alia unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please note that pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended & Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting Trading in its securities the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company is closed from 1st July 2024 up to 12th August 2024. You are requested to kindly note the same and acknowledge the receipt of the same. In terms of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are sending herewith the following approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 10th August, 2024 which commenced at 12.26 p.m. and ended at 12.50 p.m.: 1) Statement of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, attached herewith. 2) Limited Review Report of Independent Auditors, attached herewith. 3) Approved the proposal for reappointment of Mr. Ajay R. Shah (DIN:00011763) who retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting as recommended by Nomination & Remuneration Committee. 4) Approve re-appointment and payment of remuneration to Mr. Abhay R. Shah as Managing Director for a period of 5 years from 1st October, 2024 to 30th September, 2029. The details under Regulation 30 of SEBI is given in Annexure A. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

ORGANIC COATINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 2 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform you that the next Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday the 23rd May 2024 for considering inter alia audited financial results for the year ended 31 st March 2024. Please note that pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended & Companys Code of Internal Procedures and- Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting Trading in its securities Ule Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company is closed from 1st April 2024 up to 25th May 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024