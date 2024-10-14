1. To convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Tuesday, the 5th November, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. through VC/OAVM NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, THE 5th NOVEMBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024) In complice of Regulation 30 SEBI ( LODR) Regulation 2015 submit out come of EOGM Attached Voting results under regulation 44 and Scrutinizers report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)