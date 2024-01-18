|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|-
|0.5
|10
|Final
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
