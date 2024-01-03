Oriental Infra Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5,830.79
5,830.79
5,830.79
5,830.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-422.59
-171.06
-194.1
-265
Net Worth
5,408.2
5,659.73
5,636.69
5,565.79
Minority Interest
Debt
4,423.75
4,783.38
2,424.65
2,618.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9,831.95
10,443.11
8,061.34
8,184.78
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
4,696.77
5,121.29
4,092.06
4,092.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4,895.23
4,741.08
3,934.16
4,069.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
4,901.59
4,747.49
3,939.23
4,074
Sundry Creditors
-5.36
-5.06
-4.93
-3.6
Creditor Days
2.7
2.05
Other Current Liabilities
-1
-1.35
-0.14
-0.51
Cash
239.89
580.68
35.08
22.63
Total Assets
9,831.95
10,443.11
8,061.36
8,184.79
