iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Oriental Infra Trust Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Infra Trust

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5,830.79

5,830.79

5,830.79

5,830.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-422.59

-171.06

-194.1

-265

Net Worth

5,408.2

5,659.73

5,636.69

5,565.79

Minority Interest

Debt

4,423.75

4,783.38

2,424.65

2,618.99

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9,831.95

10,443.11

8,061.34

8,184.78

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

4,696.77

5,121.29

4,092.06

4,092.21

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4,895.23

4,741.08

3,934.16

4,069.89

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

4,901.59

4,747.49

3,939.23

4,074

Sundry Creditors

-5.36

-5.06

-4.93

-3.6

Creditor Days

2.7

2.05

Other Current Liabilities

-1

-1.35

-0.14

-0.51

Cash

239.89

580.68

35.08

22.63

Total Assets

9,831.95

10,443.11

8,061.36

8,184.79

Oriental Infra Trust : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Infra Trust

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.