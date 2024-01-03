Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
666.09
640.22
yoy growth (%)
4.04
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Other costs
-20.13
-137.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.02
21.44
Operating profit
645.96
502.91
OPM
96.97
78.55
Depreciation
0
0
Interest expense
-221.82
-260.18
Other income
7.75
9.91
Profit before tax
431.89
252.65
Taxes
-3.31
-4.27
Tax rate
-0.76
-1.69
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
428.58
248.37
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
428.58
248.37
yoy growth (%)
72.55
NPM
64.34
38.79
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.