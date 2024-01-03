iifl-logo
Oriental Infra Trust Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

666.09

640.22

yoy growth (%)

4.04

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Other costs

-20.13

-137.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.02

21.44

Operating profit

645.96

502.91

OPM

96.97

78.55

Depreciation

0

0

Interest expense

-221.82

-260.18

Other income

7.75

9.91

Profit before tax

431.89

252.65

Taxes

-3.31

-4.27

Tax rate

-0.76

-1.69

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

428.58

248.37

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

428.58

248.37

yoy growth (%)

72.55

NPM

64.34

38.79

