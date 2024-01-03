Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust
149.45
|8.02
|45,543.39
|1,061
|14.5
|1,405.3
|162.11
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
INDIGRID
155
|10.18
|12,935.65
|242.45
|2.64
|689.31
|141.7
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
90.56
|4.37
|8,240.95
|1,291.81
|13.25
|219.03
|94.01
Indus Infra Trust
INDUSINVIT
112.65
|9.24
|4,989.7
|120.98
|4.05
|378.12
|113.84
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
61.48
|10.44
|3,568.91
|115.47
|2.66
|204.69
|103.75
