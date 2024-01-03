iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Oriental Infra Trust Key Ratios

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Infra Trust

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.6

Op profit growth

-4.7

EBIT growth

-14.9

Net profit growth

-66.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

49.45

86.98

EBIT margin

31.22

61.51

Net profit margin

3.74

19.01

RoCE

6.43

RoNW

0.39

RoA

0.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.4

4.25

Dividend per share

1.91

0

Cash EPS

-6.27

-2.46

Book value per share

87.5

92.23

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-39.04

27.7

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0.6

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-7.08

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.24

-1.31

Net debt / equity

0.81

0.87

Net debt / op. profit

3.86

4.16

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-1.1

-1.86

Other costs

-49.43

-11.14

Oriental Infra Trust : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Infra Trust

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.