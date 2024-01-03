Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.6
Op profit growth
-4.7
EBIT growth
-14.9
Net profit growth
-66.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
49.45
86.98
EBIT margin
31.22
61.51
Net profit margin
3.74
19.01
RoCE
6.43
RoNW
0.39
RoA
0.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.4
4.25
Dividend per share
1.91
0
Cash EPS
-6.27
-2.46
Book value per share
87.5
92.23
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-39.04
27.7
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0.6
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-7.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.24
-1.31
Net debt / equity
0.81
0.87
Net debt / op. profit
3.86
4.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-1.1
-1.86
Other costs
-49.43
-11.14
No Record Found
