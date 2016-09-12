Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.79
29.79
29.79
31.39
Preference Capital
20
20
20
20
Reserves
-97.05
-56.85
-72.36
-57.78
Net Worth
-47.26
-7.06
-22.57
-6.39
Minority Interest
Debt
417.72
375.13
226.87
104.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
370.46
368.07
204.3
97.66
Fixed Assets
494.17
424.32
262.77
176.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-124.25
-56.76
-59.12
-79.25
Inventories
52.24
54.68
0.56
0.59
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
7.39
8.14
0.12
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
49.71
60.68
41.13
4.1
Sundry Creditors
-67.18
-40.22
0
-0.37
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-166.41
-140.04
-100.93
-83.57
Cash
0.49
0.49
0.63
0.37
Total Assets
370.44
368.08
204.31
97.65
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.