iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

219.4
(-4.98%)
Sep 12, 2016|02:33:26 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.79

29.79

29.79

31.39

Preference Capital

20

20

20

20

Reserves

-97.05

-56.85

-72.36

-57.78

Net Worth

-47.26

-7.06

-22.57

-6.39

Minority Interest

Debt

417.72

375.13

226.87

104.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

370.46

368.07

204.3

97.66

Fixed Assets

494.17

424.32

262.77

176.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-124.25

-56.76

-59.12

-79.25

Inventories

52.24

54.68

0.56

0.59

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

7.39

8.14

0.12

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

49.71

60.68

41.13

4.1

Sundry Creditors

-67.18

-40.22

0

-0.37

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-166.41

-140.04

-100.93

-83.57

Cash

0.49

0.49

0.63

0.37

Total Assets

370.44

368.08

204.31

97.65

Orissa Sponge : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.