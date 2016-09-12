iifl-logo
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

219.4
(-4.98%)
Sep 12, 2016|02:33:26 PM

Orissa Sponge FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-36.08

-14.16

-101.13

-87.51

Depreciation

-3.59

-5.66

-9.03

-9.29

Tax paid

0

0

-27.4

-12.65

Working capital

-20.96

414.59

-95.63

-76.8

Other operating items

Operating

-60.63

394.75

-233.19

-186.26

Capital expenditure

0.21

-29.89

0.05

27.1

Free cash flow

-60.42

364.86

-233.13

-159.16

Equity raised

-40.59

-237.66

-248.44

-102.34

Investing

0

-1.43

-0.01

-2.57

Financing

22.32

27.08

250.87

3.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-78.7

152.85

-230.72

-260.19

