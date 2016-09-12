Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-36.08
-14.16
-101.13
-87.51
Depreciation
-3.59
-5.66
-9.03
-9.29
Tax paid
0
0
-27.4
-12.65
Working capital
-20.96
414.59
-95.63
-76.8
Other operating items
Operating
-60.63
394.75
-233.19
-186.26
Capital expenditure
0.21
-29.89
0.05
27.1
Free cash flow
-60.42
364.86
-233.13
-159.16
Equity raised
-40.59
-237.66
-248.44
-102.34
Investing
0
-1.43
-0.01
-2.57
Financing
22.32
27.08
250.87
3.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-78.7
152.85
-230.72
-260.19
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.