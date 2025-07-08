Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹219.4
Prev. Close₹230.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹219.4
Day's Low₹219.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-62.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)653.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.79
29.79
29.79
31.39
Preference Capital
20
20
20
20
Reserves
-97.05
-56.85
-72.36
-57.78
Net Worth
-47.26
-7.06
-22.57
-6.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
-1.35
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.6
-2.11
-5.33
-6.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-36.08
-14.16
-101.13
-87.51
Depreciation
-3.59
-5.66
-9.03
-9.29
Tax paid
0
0
-27.4
-12.65
Working capital
-20.96
414.59
-95.63
-76.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-28.23
-12.5
-18.07
-4.33
EBIT growth
-30.89
-32.33
4.38
19.37
Net profit growth
154.72
-88.98
28.31
48.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,044.3
|37.28
|2,54,987.49
|2,047
|0
|31,843
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
161.95
|13.93
|2,02,732.48
|3,169.19
|2.22
|33,930.95
|128
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
950.8
|21.58
|97,265.4
|107.53
|0.21
|13,035.48
|487.83
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,923.8
|43.32
|56,876.56
|813.65
|0.12
|2,411.21
|269.29
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
683.5
|21.44
|55,608.57
|924.94
|0.44
|10,785.53
|196.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P K Mohanty
Non Executive Director
Munir Mohanty
Independent Director
DHEERAJ SINGH NEGI
Nominee
D K Senapati
Independent Director
Ekta Sharma
Whole-time Director
ASHISH SAXENA
Independent Director
Nitesh Agrawal
Independent Director
Ritesh Kalra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suraj Thakur
OSIL House,
Gangadhar Meher Marg,
Orissa - 751024
Tel: 91-0674-3016500-503
Website: http://www.orissasponge.com
Email: corporate@orissasponage.com
59C Chowinghee Road,
3rd Flr,
Kolkata-700020
Tel: 91-033-22890540
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: kolkata@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Incorporated in Apr.79, Orissa Sponge Iron was promoted in the joint sector by the Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Orissa and Torsteel Research Foundation and its associates. The comp...
