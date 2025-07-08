iifl-logo
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd Share Price Live

219.4
(-4.98%)
Sep 12, 2016|02:33:26 PM

  • Open219.4
  • Day's High219.4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close230.9
  • Day's Low219.4
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-62.34
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)653.59
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

219.4

Prev. Close

230.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

219.4

Day's Low

219.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-62.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

653.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:01 AM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.32%

Non-Promoter- 25.23%

Institutions: 25.23%

Non-Institutions: 48.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.79

29.79

29.79

31.39

Preference Capital

20

20

20

20

Reserves

-97.05

-56.85

-72.36

-57.78

Net Worth

-47.26

-7.06

-22.57

-6.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

-1.35

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.6

-2.11

-5.33

-6.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-36.08

-14.16

-101.13

-87.51

Depreciation

-3.59

-5.66

-9.03

-9.29

Tax paid

0

0

-27.4

-12.65

Working capital

-20.96

414.59

-95.63

-76.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-28.23

-12.5

-18.07

-4.33

EBIT growth

-30.89

-32.33

4.38

19.37

Net profit growth

154.72

-88.98

28.31

48.55

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,044.3

37.282,54,987.492,047031,843326.23

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

161.95

13.932,02,732.483,169.192.2233,930.95128

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

950.8

21.5897,265.4107.530.2113,035.48487.83

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,923.8

43.3256,876.56813.650.122,411.21269.29

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

683.5

21.4455,608.57924.940.4410,785.53196.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P K Mohanty

Non Executive Director

Munir Mohanty

Independent Director

DHEERAJ SINGH NEGI

Nominee

D K Senapati

Independent Director

Ekta Sharma

Whole-time Director

ASHISH SAXENA

Independent Director

Nitesh Agrawal

Independent Director

Ritesh Kalra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suraj Thakur

Registered Office

OSIL House,

Gangadhar Meher Marg,

Orissa - 751024

Tel: 91-0674-3016500-503

Website: http://www.orissasponge.com

Email: corporate@orissasponage.com

Registrar Office

59C Chowinghee Road,

3rd Flr,

Kolkata-700020

Tel: 91-033-22890540

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: kolkata@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Incorporated in Apr.79, Orissa Sponge Iron was promoted in the joint sector by the Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Orissa and Torsteel Research Foundation and its associates. The comp...
Reports by Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd share price today?

The Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹219.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd is ₹653.59 Cr. as of 12 Sep ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd is 0 and -3.52 as of 12 Sep ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Sep ‘16

What is the CAGR of Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd?

Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.62%, 3 Years at 33.41%, 1 Year at -44.22%, 6 Month at -9.71%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.33 %
Institutions - 25.23 %
Public - 48.44 %

