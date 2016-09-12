Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
-1.35
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.6
-2.11
-5.33
-6.24
As % of sales
0
156.05
0
0
Other costs
-2
-4.35
-3.6
-4.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
322.01
0
0
Operating profit
-5.6
-7.81
-8.93
-10.9
OPM
0
578.07
0
0
Depreciation
-3.59
-5.66
-9.03
-9.29
Interest expense
-27.95
-2.41
-83.76
-70.87
Other income
1.08
1.73
0.59
3.56
Profit before tax
-36.08
-14.16
-101.13
-87.51
Taxes
0
0
-27.4
-12.65
Tax rate
0
0
27.09
14.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-36.08
-14.16
-128.53
-100.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-36.08
-14.16
-128.53
-100.17
yoy growth (%)
154.72
-88.98
28.31
48.55
NPM
0
1,047.6
0
0
