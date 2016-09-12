iifl-logo
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

219.4
(-4.98%)
Sep 12, 2016|02:33:26 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

-1.35

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.6

-2.11

-5.33

-6.24

As % of sales

0

156.05

0

0

Other costs

-2

-4.35

-3.6

-4.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

322.01

0

0

Operating profit

-5.6

-7.81

-8.93

-10.9

OPM

0

578.07

0

0

Depreciation

-3.59

-5.66

-9.03

-9.29

Interest expense

-27.95

-2.41

-83.76

-70.87

Other income

1.08

1.73

0.59

3.56

Profit before tax

-36.08

-14.16

-101.13

-87.51

Taxes

0

0

-27.4

-12.65

Tax rate

0

0

27.09

14.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-36.08

-14.16

-128.53

-100.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-36.08

-14.16

-128.53

-100.17

yoy growth (%)

154.72

-88.98

28.31

48.55

NPM

0

1,047.6

0

0

