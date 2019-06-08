To

The Shareholders,

Your directors are pleased to present their Forty-fourth Annual Report of Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Limited (the "Company") for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

The global economy demonstrated resilience in Financial Year (FY) 2023-24, with continued disinflation and steady growth. While the risk of a hard landing has decreased, ongoing geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, tighter monetary policies, sovereign debt concerns and sluggish trade. Amid this backdrop, the Indian economy continued on its growth path.

The Company has commenced the trail run production of sponge iron from the month of October, 2022, after a period of nearly 10 years, which was shut down in the year 2012. However, even after the commencement of operations, the company has incurred losses in the second half of the FY 2023-24, on a continuous basis, therefore, the Management of the Company decided to enter into operations and management agreement with the third party who can run the plant of the company in smooth and efficient manner. And after considering all the aspects including financial and legal implications, the name of M/s Maa Tarini Steel LLP (the "Operator") has been shortlisted and it has been decided to enter into Operations and Management Agreement with the operator for a period of 3 years at a minimum guaranteed profit Basis.

Financial Results (Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Revenue from operations 14,200.44 1,114.77 Other Income 52.00 1,001.15 Total Income 14,252.44 2,115.93 Expenses (including depreciation & amortization) 18,308.32 757.62 Profit before exceptional items and tax (4055.88) 1,358.31 Exceptional Items - Profit / (Loss) before tax (4055.88) 1,358.31 Profit /(Loss) after tax (4055.88) 1,358.31 Surplus (Deficit) brought forward from previous year (98,766.30) (100,124.61) Surplus (Deficit) carried forward to next year (1,02,822.11) (98,766.30)

State of Affairs & Operations

As reported in the previous years, the Company suspended commercial production in June, 2012, which was brought into operations during the financial year 2022-23 and the trial run production of sponge iron were commenced. However, trail run production has completed during the period under review, and during the financial year 2023-24 the company started its operational production, the Company incurred an entire operational loss of Rs. 4055.88 Lakhs against the total income of Rs. 14,252 .44 Lakhs.

Future Outlook

The Company was allotted Iron Ore Mines by the Central Government and the State Government of Odisha. However, the commencement of mining operations from the mines requires several approvals, clearances and fulfillment of conditions as specified in the respective documents. We are pleased to inform that the company has received all approvals and clearances including Stage I Clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest vide Letter dated 21st September, 2016 and Compliance Certificate under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights Act) 2006 vide Letter dated 23rd June, 2016. The Company has also received approval under Section 2 (iii) of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 for proceeding to execute the Mining Lease. Thereafter the Company has also deposited Rs. 28.96 Crores towards the NPV (Net Present Value) over the forest Land for which forest license has been accorded. However, the matter has gone to the Court. The Company is hopeful of getting favourable judgment for execution of mining lease in the near future.

In May, 2022, an application has been filed before Honble High Court of Odisha for an early disposal of the Companys Writ Petition. On May 18, 2022, Honble High Court of Odisha disposed of Companys application thereby stating that it was not inclined to fix any early date in this matter. Consequent to which the Company had filed a SLP before the Honble Supreme Court of India for early disposal of our application and vide order dated 09th December, 2022 the SLP was disposed of by the Honble Supreme Court of India and directed the Honble High Court of Orissa to consider and dispose of this case on merits. Thereafter, the matter was taken up by the Honble High Court of Orissa and hearing of the matter is in the advanced stage as all the pleadings have been completed and we are expecting the positive outcome very soon.

Also, as second phase of Expansion company has planned to expand operations to Steel Melting Shop (SMS) and TMT segment. Availability of iron ore from captive mines will permit production at higher capacity and significantly improve profitability of the Company.

Transfer to reserves

During the year under review, your Company has not proposed to transfer any amount to any reserve(s).

Dividend

In view of future business requirement of the Company, during the year under review, your directors do not recommend payment of any dividend.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (hereinafter referred as SEBI LODR), Management Discussion and Analysis Report, for the year under review is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

Corporate Governance Report

Your Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance. We believe in adherence to good corporate practices, implement policies and guidelines and develop a culture of the best management practices and compliance with the law coupled with the highest standards of integrity, transparency, accountability and ethics in all business matters to enhance and retain investor trust, long-term shareholder value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions.

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI LODR, a separate section of Corporate Practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

Change in nature of Business, if any.

During the year under review, there is no change in the nature of business of the company.

Directors Responsibility Statement

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013: a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31.03.2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; b) that such accounting policies as mentioned in the financial statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent are made, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31.03.2024 and of the Profit and Loss of the Company for the year ended on that date; c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) that the accounts for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 have been prepared on a ‘going concern basis; e) that the proper internal financial controls are in place and such financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; f) that the proper system devised by the company to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such system are adequate and are operating effectively.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Composition

As on date of this report, your Companys Board of Directors consist of Eight Directors comprising (i) Two Non-Executive Non-Independent Director which includes one Nominee Director (ii) Four Non-Executive Independent Directors (iii) One Whole-Time-Director and (iv) a Managing Director.

Mr. Munir Kamal Mohanty and Mr. Dibyendu Kumar Senapati (Nominee Director) are the Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors on your Board.

Mr. Dheeraj Singh Negi, Mr. Nitesh Agrawal, Ms. Ekta Sharma and Mr. Ritesh Kalra are the Independent Directors in terms of Regulation 16 of the SEBI LODR and Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Dr. Prasanta Kumar Mohanty is the Managing Director on the Board of the Company. Mr. Ashish Saxena is Whole-Time Director on the Board of the Company.

Your Board consists of professionals with diverse functional expertise, industry experience, educational qualifications and gender mix relevant to fulfilling your Companys objectives and strategic goals.

Appointment of Directors & KMP

During the year under review, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Mr. Nitesh Agrawal (DIN: 08099039) was appointed as an additional Director in the category of Non-Executive, Independent Director w.e.f. September 29, 2023. Further Mr. Nitesh Agrawal (DIN: 08099039) regularized from an additional Director to Director u/s 152 at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company with the approval of shareholders.

Further subsequent to the resignation of Mr. Darpan Sharma, Company Secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f. May 23, 2023, Mr. Kartik Khandelwal was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. September 29, 2023. However, Mr. Khandelwal further resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. November 30, 2023 and in his place Mr. Suraj Kumar Thakur appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance w.e.f. March 06, 2024.

Further Subsequent to the resignation Mr. Chandan Kumar Mishra, Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. January 19,2024, Mr. Sabyasachi Mohanty, was appointed Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. July 18, 2024.

During the year 2023-24, Dr. Prasanta Kumar Mohanty (DIN: 00238329) was re-appointed as Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 11th February 2024, for a period of 3 Years.

Further Mr. Ashish Saxena (DIN: 07269985) Was also reappointed as Whole time Director of the Company w.e.f. 2nd August, 2024 for a period of 3 years.

Further, in the current financial year and till the date of this report subsequent to the resignation of Mr. Jitendra Jain and with a view to strengthen the Board, along with the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has appointed Mr. Ritesh Kalra (DIN: 07387831) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 29th August, 2024, and regularization of the same is proposed to the shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Resignation of Directors & KMP

During the year under review, Mr. Kapoor Chand Garg (DIN: 03627645) resigned from the designation of Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. August, 16, 2023. Also, Mr. Darpan Sharma, Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company has resigned w.e.f. May 23, 2023 and Mr. Kartik Khandelwal also resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. November 30,2023, who was appointed in place of Mr. Darpan Sharma.

Mr. Chandan Kumar Mishra who was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company has tendered his resignation w.e.f. January 19, 2024. Further, in the current financial year and till the date of this report, Mr. Jitendra Jain, has resigned from the designation of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 29th August, 2024.

Retirement by rotation

In terms of the provisions of Section 152 of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and applicable provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Dibyendu Kumar Senapati (DIN: 03449031) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible offered himself for the re-appointment.

As per Regulation 36 of the SEBI LODR and Secretarial Standard-2 on General Meetings, as applicable, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (SS-2), the relevant details regarding re-appointment of Mr. Dibyendu Kumar Senapati (DIN: 03449031) are contained in the Annexure accompanying the explanatory statement to the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Independent Directors Declaration

Your Company has received declarations from all its Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 16 of the SEBI LODR. In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors of your Company fulfill the conditions of independence as specified in the Act and SEBI LODR and are independent of the management and have the integrity, expertise and experience including the proficiency as required for effectively discharging their roles and responsibilities in directing and guiding the affairs of the Company.

The Company has received a certificate from M/s Neeraj Jain & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, confirming that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of companies by the SEBI, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, or any such other statutory authority.

Board Meetings

During the year under review, your Board of Directors met five (5) times, in accordance with the provisions of the Act, Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and other statutory provisions.

Details of Board Meetings held and the attendance of Directors are given in the Section titled "Report on Corporate Governance", which forms part of this Annual Report.

During the year, separate meeting of the Independent Directors was held on March 08, 2024, without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and the members of the Company Management. However, the Company Secretary of the Company acted as secretary of the meeting.

Committees of the Board

Your Board has established following committees in compliance with the requirements of the Act and Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015: (i) Audit Committee, (ii) Nomination and Remuneration Committee, (iii) Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

(iv) Committee of Directors

Details of composition of the statutory committees, number of meetings held and attendance of Committee Members thereof during the financial year, are given in the Section titled "Report on Corporate Governance" forming part of this Annual Report.

All recommendations of the Audit Committee, have been accepted by the Board.

Key Managerial Personnel (‘KMP)

Pursuant to Section 203 of the Act, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on the date of this Report are:

• Dr. Prasanta Kumar Mohanty, Managing Director

• Mr. Ashish Saxena, Whole-Time-Director

• Mr. Suraj Kumar Thakur, Company Secretary (w.e.f. 06.03.2024)

• Mr. Sabyasachi Mohanty, Chief-Financial-Officer (w.e.f. 18.07.2024)

Public Deposits

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public, falling within the ambit of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, therefore, the disclosures required in terms of Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are not required to be given.

Auditors

Statutory Auditors

M/s B D S & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 326264E), the existing Statutory Auditors of the Company, were appointed at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of your Company, to hold office for a term of five (5) years up to the conclusion of 48th Annual General Meeting of your Company.

The Auditors Report on the financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, which forms part of the Annual Report of the Company, does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remunerations of Managerial Personnel) Rule 2014, the Company appointed M/s Neeraj Jain & Associates, Company Secretaries (Firm Unique Code: S2023DE908600) to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

The Report on Secretarial Audit in Form MR-3 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is annexed as Annexure 1 to this Report. Explanation to the Secretarial Auditors Report is annexed as Annexure 2 and forms part of this Report.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

The Company has undertaken an audit for the Financial Year 2023-24 for all applicable compliances as per SEBI Regulations and Circulars / Guidelines issued thereunder. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report has been taken from Mr. Neeraj Jain proprietor of M/s Neeraj Jain & Associates, Company Secretaries (Firm Unique Code: S2023DE908600).

Secretarial Audit of Material Unlisted Indian Subsidiary

There is no Material Unlisted Indian Subsidiary of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 and as such the requirement under Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations regarding the Secretarial Audit of Material Unlisted Indian Subsidiary is not applicable to the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Internal Auditors

M/s. M N R S & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN 018340N), New Delhi were appointed as an Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Internal Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

Cost Auditors

As on March 31, 2024, the turnover of the company from its products and services during the crosses the threshold limit as prescribed under provision of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, therefore to comply with the provisions of Section 148, the Board of Directors of the Company, on recommendation of the Audit Committee, M/s Raj Kaushik & Associates, Cost Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 100574) has been appointed as the Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct the Cost Audit for the financial year 2024-25. The resolution seeking approval of the Members for ratifying the remuneration of Rs. 70,000/- (Rupees Seventy Thousand only) plus applicable taxes and actual out-of-pocket expenses payable to the Cost Auditors for Financial Year 2024-25 is provided in the Notice of the ensuing AGM.

Reporting of Frauds by Auditors

During the year under review, none of the Auditors have reported any instances of fraud committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee/Board under section 143(12) of the Act. Therefore, details in terms of Section 134(3) (ca) of the Act is not applicable

Share Capital

As on date of this report the share capital of the Company is as follows:

• The Authorised share Capital of the Company is Rs. 250,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty Crores only) divided into 20,00,00,000 (Twenty Crores) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and 5,00,00,000 (Five Crores) preference shares of Rs. 10/- each.

• The paid-up Share Capital of the Company stood at Rs. 49,79,00,000/- (Rupees Forty-Nine Crores Seventy-Nine Lakhs only) divided into 2,97,90,000 (Two Crores Ninety-Seven Lakhs Ninety Thousand) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and 2,00,00,000 (Two Crores) preference shares of Rs. 10/- each.

During the year, the company has not issued any share capital with differential voting rights, sweat equity or ESOP nor provided any money to the employees or trusts for purchase of its own shares.

Material Changes and Commitments

Except as disclosed in this report, there are no material changes or commitments have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report, affecting the financial position of the Company.

Annual Evaluation of Board and Directors

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Board reassessed the framework, methodology and criteria for evaluating the performance of the Board as a whole, including Board committee(s), as well as performance of each director(s) and confirms that the existing evaluation parameters are in compliance with the requisite provisions on Board evaluation. The existing parameters includes effectiveness of the Board and its committees, decision making process, Directors/ members participation, governance, independence, quality and content of agenda papers, team work, frequency of meetings, discussions at meetings, corporate culture, contribution and management of conflict of interest. Basis these parameters the NRC had reviewed at length the performance of each director individually and expressed satisfaction on the process of evaluation and the performance of each Director. The performance evaluation of the Board as a whole and its committees, namely, Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee, as well as the performance of each director individually was carried out by the Board of Directors. The performance evaluation of the Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors, as a whole was carried out by the Independent Directors in their meeting held on March 08, 2024. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Also, the Managing Director of the Company, on a periodic basis, has had one-to-one discussion with the directors for their views on the functioning of the Board and the Company, including discussions on level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders and implementation of the suggestions offered by Directors either individually or collectively during different board/ committee meetings.

Policy on Appointment of Director and their Remuneration

Your Company has formulated a Remuneration Policy governing the appointment and remuneration of Directors, KMP, Senior Management and other employees. The Remuneration Policy of the Company provides a performance driven and market-oriented framework to ensure that the Company attracts, retains and motivates high quality executives who can achieve the Companys goals, while aligning the interests of employees, shareholders and others. Further, the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company. The terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee includes formulation of criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors.

The Remuneration Policy is briefly stated in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report and is also available at the website of the Company, at web-link: http://orissasponge.com/docs/Policies3.pdf

Board Diversity

Adequate diversity on the Board is essential to meet the challenges of business globalisation, rapid deployment of technology, greater social responsibility, increasing emphasis on corporate governance and enhanced need for risk management. The Board enables efficient functioning through differences in perspective and skill and fosters differentiated thought processes at the back of varied industrial and management expertise, gender, knowledge and geographical backgrounds. The Board recognizes the importance of a diverse composition and has adopted a Broad Diversity Policy to reap the benefits of a broader experience in decision making. The policy is available at the website of the Company at http://orissasponge.com/docs/Policies3.pdf

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo, is as under:

a. Conservation of Energy:

Ever since the plant operations of your Company has been shut since 2012, there has been no substantial energy consumption towards its business operations. Having said that the revamping of the said plant has been completed and has started its trail run production in the month of October, 2022. Further, as responsible corporate citizen, environmental and social considerations have always been key factors in the operations of your Company, therefore Company is taking all possible measures to conserve the energy.

The Company has been able to reduce energy consumption by using star rated appliances wherever possible. The Company continues to explore collaboration with contractors/partners that ensure conservation of energy and resources. The Company continuously aims to reduce the impact on environment by optimizing the usage of various resources. The Company will explore solar energy, as alternate source of energy, to meet the energy demands, wherever possible. b. Technology absorption:

For the manufacturing plant and for subsequent business operations, the Company has implemented / shall implement best of the class applications to manage and automate its business processes to achieve higher efficiency, data integrity and data security.

The Company is investing in cutting edge technologies to upgrade its infrastructure set up and innovative technical solutions for the purpose of trail production. The Company has implemented best of the available applications to manage and automate its business processes to achieve higher efficiency, data integrity and data security. The Companys investment in technology has reduced operational cost and development of new business opportunities.

No technology was imported by the Company during the last three financial years including financial year 2023-24. c. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

During the year under review, the Company has not incurred any foreign exchange earnings and not made any expenditure/outgo in respect of foreign exchange during the period under review.

Policy on Corporate Social Responsibility

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. However, the internal CSR Policy encompasses the Companys philosophy for giving back to the society as a corporate citizen.

Internal Control System and their Adequacy

The Company has adequate system of internal controls to safeguard and protect from loss, unauthorized use or disposition of its assets; it also covers areas like financial reporting, fraud control, compliance with applicable laws and regulations etc. Regular internal audits are conducted to check and to ensure that responsibilities are discharged effectively. All the transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported to the Management. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for proper maintaining of the books of accounts and reporting financial statements. The internal auditor of the company checks and verifies the internal control and monitors them in accordance with policy adopted by the company. The Company continues to ensure proper and adequate systems and procedures commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

Vigil Mechanism

The Company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal conduct of its business operations. To maintain these standards, the Company has implemented the Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy (‘the Policy), to provide an avenue for employees to report matters without the risk of subsequent victimization, discrimination or disadvantage. The Policy applies to all employees working for the Company. Pursuant to the Policy, the whistle blowers can raise concerns relating to matters such as breach of Companys Code of Conduct, fraud, bribery, corruption, employee misconduct, illegality, misappropriation of Companys funds/assets etc. The Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the company at http://orissasponge.com/docs/Policies3.pdf

Related Party Transactions

The policy on materiality of and dealing with related party transaction as approved by the Board is available on the website of the Company at http://orissasponge.com/docs/Policies3.pdf.

Company has not entered into related party transactions during the financial year which are not on arm length price and in the ordinary course of business were on an arms length basis.

The details of the transactions with related parties, if any, during the financial year 2023-24 are provided in the accompanying financial statements. Please note that the Company has not entered in any related party transaction during the Financial Year which need to report in form AOC-2 therefore there is no requirement to provide details in pursuant to Section 134 (3) (h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Loans, Guarantees and Investments

During the FY 2023-24, in terms of the provisions of Section 186(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company did not make any investments through more than two layers of investment companies. The Companys investment/loans/guarantees during FY 2023-24 were in compliance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, particulars of which are captured in financial statements of the Company, forming part of this Annual Report.

Risk Management

The Company has a robust Business Risk Management framework to identify and evaluate business risks and opportunities. This framework seeks to create transparency, minimize adverse impact on its business objectives and enhance its competitive advantage. It defines the risk management approach across the Company at various levels including the documentation and reporting. At present, the Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten its existence.

Complaints Relating to Sexual Harassment

The Company has zero tolerance towards harassment at the workplace and has complied with the provisions and constituted an Internal Complaints Committee known as the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee, to inquire into complaints of Sexual Harassment and recommend appropriate action and also adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder.

During the financial year 2023-24, no case of sexual harassment was reported.

Transfer of unpaid and unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

The company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, no funds were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

Secretarial Standards of ICSI

The Company is in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards as issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2).

Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on 31st March, 2024 is available on the Companys website at www.orissasponge.com

Subsidiary, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies as on 31st March, 2024.

CEO & CFO Certification

As required under Regulation 17(8) read with Part B of Schedule II to SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Managing Director and the Chief Financial Officer have provided Compliance Certificate to the Board of Directors.

Policy on Determining Material Subsidiaries

During the year under review, since the Company has no subsidiary, the requirement of Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V Part C (10) (e) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, is not applicable to the Company.

Listing with Stock Exchanges

The Company has been subjected to the consequences of SEBI (Delisting) Regulations, 2009 as the listed equity shares of Bilati (Orissa) Limited, which was promoted by the Company was compulsorily de-listed vide Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) pursuant to the aforesaid provisions. As a result, the company could not pursue its "in principle approval" for revocation of suspension from trading on its shares. As a consequence, BSE proceeded to initiate action for compulsory delisting under the provisions of SEBI (Delisting) Regulations, 2009. In fact, a public announcement was also made by BSE in leading newspapers on 08.06.2019. However, the whole matter of delisting has been put on hold by BSE following the instructions from SEBI, having regard to the shareholding in the company by Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Orissa Limited, being a Government Company, which was informed to the Company vide letter dated 14.01.2020.

The annual listing fees have been paid to the Stock Exchanges up to 2019-20 where the Companys shares are listed. However, the annual listing for 2023-24 has not been paid in view of the action initiated by BSE for delisting of shares. Your Companys application to Calcutta Stock Exchanges for de-listing is pending before the respective Exchange.

Particulars of Employees

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, disclosures on Managerial Remuneration are provided in Annexure- 3, forming part of this Report.

In terms of the provisions of Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the said rules, the Boards Report is being sent to all the shareholders of the Company excluding the annexure on the names and other particulars of employees, required in accordance with Rule 5(2) of said rules, which is available for inspection by the members, subject to their specific written request, in advance, to the Company Secretary. The inspection is to be carried out at the Companys Registered Office during business hours on working days of the Company up to date of ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Significant and Material Orders Passed by the Regulators/Courts/Tribunals a. The Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Keonjhar has initiated case against Company demanding Rs. 1099.12 Lakhs (which includes interest) u/s 7Q, 14B, & 7A of the Employee Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1952. During the year under review, this case has sub-judice by the Honble High Court of Odisha and vide the order dated September 20, 2021, as an interim measure it has been directed for the re-assessment of the pending Provident Fund dues. b. The Commissionerate of CT & GST, Orissa has raised various demands under CST Act, Orissa Entry Tax, Orissa Sale Tax and Orissa VAT Tax amounting to Rs. 68.62 Crores which includes penalty, interest and Tax Recovery Interest which are under appeal before the various appropriate authorities

Details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

During the period under review, no application or proceeding was filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Acknowledgement

Your Directors place on record their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the assistance and generous support extended by all Government authorities, Financial Institutions, Banks, Customers and Vendors during the year under review. Your Directors wish to express their immense appreciation for the devotion, commitment and contribution shown by the employees of the company while discharging their duties.