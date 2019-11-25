Oscar Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
17.28
17.28
17.28
17.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
130.6
1,725.04
1,637.94
1,670.6
Net Worth
147.88
1,742.32
1,655.22
1,687.88
Minority Interest
Debt
833.63
840
673.3
774.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
981.51
2,582.32
2,328.52
2,462.53
Fixed Assets
0.25
0.59
0.86
1.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
737.03
1,075.4
1,430.9
1,430.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.4
0.41
0.35
0.33
Networking Capital
243.4
1,505.66
891.31
1,029.75
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1,178.38
1,539.02
906.01
1,049.35
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-934.98
-33.36
-14.7
-19.6
Cash
0.44
0.25
5.1
0.3
Total Assets
981.52
2,582.31
2,328.52
2,462.54
