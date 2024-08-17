SectorFinance
Open₹4.73
Prev. Close₹4.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.9
Day's High₹4.73
Day's Low₹4.73
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹85.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
17.28
17.28
17.28
17.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
130.6
1,725.04
1,637.94
1,670.6
Net Worth
147.88
1,742.32
1,655.22
1,687.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1,148.56
87.37
402.71
-249.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
1.94
281.34
144.92
116.32
120.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.94
281.34
144.92
116.32
120.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.82
0.42
3.28
6.15
0.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Malvinder Mohan Singh
Director
Shivinder Mohan Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oscar Investments Ltd
Summary
Oscar Investments Ltd is a non-banking finance company registered with Reserve Bank of India as Loan and Investment Company. The company is engaged primarily in the business of finance & investment. They provide services of bioequivalence and bioanalytical studies and clinical trials. Their subsidiaries include Shimal Research Laboratories Ltd and Fortis Clinical Research Ltd.The company, through their subsidiary, Shimal Research Laboratories Ltd, also conducts clinical trials, and bio-equivalence and bio-analytical studies on behalf of their customers at their research centre located in Faridabad, India.Oscar Investments Ltd was incorporated on January 25, 1978 as a public limited Company in Mumbai. The company was promoted by Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, promoters of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. In September 2007, the company in association with International Hospital Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare Ltd entered into an agreement for the purchase of 39,00,000 equity shares of Malar Hospitals Ltd, Chennai, representing approximately 28% of the equity capital.In June 5, 2008, the company acquired 100% equity shares of ANR Securities Pvt Ltd, a closely held Non Banking Finance Company at cost of Rs 37.98 lakh. Thus, ANR Securities Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary company with effect from June 05, 2008.In February 2009, the company sold 23,08,800 equity shares of ANR Securities Ltd (entire holdings in the wholly owned subsidiary) and
