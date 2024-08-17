iifl-logo-icon 1
Oscar Investments Ltd Share Price

4.73
(0.00%)
Nov 25, 2019|02:53:15 PM

Oscar Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

4.73

Prev. Close

4.73

Turnover(Lac.)

0.9

Day's High

4.73

Day's Low

4.73

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

85.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Oscar Investments Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Oscar Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Oscar Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:39 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.60%

Non-Promoter- 44.39%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oscar Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

17.28

17.28

17.28

17.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

130.6

1,725.04

1,637.94

1,670.6

Net Worth

147.88

1,742.32

1,655.22

1,687.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1,148.56

87.37

402.71

-249.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

1.94

281.34

144.92

116.32

120.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.94

281.34

144.92

116.32

120.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.82

0.42

3.28

6.15

0.64

Oscar Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oscar Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Malvinder Mohan Singh

Director

Shivinder Mohan Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oscar Investments Ltd

Summary

Oscar Investments Ltd is a non-banking finance company registered with Reserve Bank of India as Loan and Investment Company. The company is engaged primarily in the business of finance & investment. They provide services of bioequivalence and bioanalytical studies and clinical trials. Their subsidiaries include Shimal Research Laboratories Ltd and Fortis Clinical Research Ltd.The company, through their subsidiary, Shimal Research Laboratories Ltd, also conducts clinical trials, and bio-equivalence and bio-analytical studies on behalf of their customers at their research centre located in Faridabad, India.Oscar Investments Ltd was incorporated on January 25, 1978 as a public limited Company in Mumbai. The company was promoted by Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, promoters of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. In September 2007, the company in association with International Hospital Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare Ltd entered into an agreement for the purchase of 39,00,000 equity shares of Malar Hospitals Ltd, Chennai, representing approximately 28% of the equity capital.In June 5, 2008, the company acquired 100% equity shares of ANR Securities Pvt Ltd, a closely held Non Banking Finance Company at cost of Rs 37.98 lakh. Thus, ANR Securities Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary company with effect from June 05, 2008.In February 2009, the company sold 23,08,800 equity shares of ANR Securities Ltd (entire holdings in the wholly owned subsidiary) and
