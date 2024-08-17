iifl-logo-icon 1
Oscar Investments Ltd Quarterly Results

Nov 25, 2019

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2007Jun-2007Sept-2006Jun-2006

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.87

12.14

10.15

0.27

Total Income

2.87

12.14

10.15

0.27

Total Expenditure

1.56

1.69

0.06

0.47

PBIDT

1.31

10.45

10.09

-0.2

Interest

1.54

3.87

2.18

1.88

PBDT

-0.23

6.58

7.91

-2.08

Depreciation

0.45

0.45

0

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0.2

-0.22

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.88

6.35

7.91

-2.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.88

6.35

7.91

-2.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.88

6.35

7.91

-2.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

3.67

4.57

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.28

17.28

17.28

17.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

53,38,703

0

53,38,703

0

Public Shareholding (%)

30.89

0

30.89

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

