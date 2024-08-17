Oscar Investments Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2007
|Jun-2007
|Sept-2006
|Jun-2006
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.87
12.14
10.15
0.27
Total Income
2.87
12.14
10.15
0.27
Total Expenditure
1.56
1.69
0.06
0.47
PBIDT
1.31
10.45
10.09
-0.2
Interest
1.54
3.87
2.18
1.88
PBDT
-0.23
6.58
7.91
-2.08
Depreciation
0.45
0.45
0
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0.2
-0.22
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.88
6.35
7.91
-2.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.88
6.35
7.91
-2.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.88
6.35
7.91
-2.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
3.67
4.57
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.28
17.28
17.28
17.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
53,38,703
0
53,38,703
0
Public Shareholding (%)
30.89
0
30.89
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.