Oscar Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1,148.56
87.37
402.71
-249.99
Other operating items
Operating
-1,148.56
87.37
402.71
-249.99
Capital expenditure
-0.79
0
0
-1.2
Free cash flow
-1,149.35
87.38
402.71
-251.19
Equity raised
1,855.64
3,362.98
3,308.54
3,312.08
Investing
-338.37
-355.5
0
199.91
Financing
543.63
513.3
207.95
779.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
911.55
3,608.16
3,919.2
4,040.45
