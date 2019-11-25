iifl-logo-icon 1
Oscar Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.73
(0.00%)
Nov 25, 2019|02:53:15 PM

Oscar Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1,148.56

87.37

402.71

-249.99

Other operating items

Operating

-1,148.56

87.37

402.71

-249.99

Capital expenditure

-0.79

0

0

-1.2

Free cash flow

-1,149.35

87.38

402.71

-251.19

Equity raised

1,855.64

3,362.98

3,308.54

3,312.08

Investing

-338.37

-355.5

0

199.91

Financing

543.63

513.3

207.95

779.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

911.55

3,608.16

3,919.2

4,040.45

