Oscar Investments Ltd Summary

Oscar Investments Ltd is a non-banking finance company registered with Reserve Bank of India as Loan and Investment Company. The company is engaged primarily in the business of finance & investment. They provide services of bioequivalence and bioanalytical studies and clinical trials. Their subsidiaries include Shimal Research Laboratories Ltd and Fortis Clinical Research Ltd.The company, through their subsidiary, Shimal Research Laboratories Ltd, also conducts clinical trials, and bio-equivalence and bio-analytical studies on behalf of their customers at their research centre located in Faridabad, India.Oscar Investments Ltd was incorporated on January 25, 1978 as a public limited Company in Mumbai. The company was promoted by Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, promoters of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. In September 2007, the company in association with International Hospital Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare Ltd entered into an agreement for the purchase of 39,00,000 equity shares of Malar Hospitals Ltd, Chennai, representing approximately 28% of the equity capital.In June 5, 2008, the company acquired 100% equity shares of ANR Securities Pvt Ltd, a closely held Non Banking Finance Company at cost of Rs 37.98 lakh. Thus, ANR Securities Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary company with effect from June 05, 2008.In February 2009, the company sold 23,08,800 equity shares of ANR Securities Ltd (entire holdings in the wholly owned subsidiary) and thus, ANR Securities Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary company.In the year ended March 31, 2009, the company sold their equity investments in Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.