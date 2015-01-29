Oswal Minerals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.55
7.55
7.55
7.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.93
103.69
77.15
28.1
Net Worth
56.48
111.24
84.7
35.65
Minority Interest
Debt
418.27
327.22
269.43
289.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
474.75
438.46
354.13
325.21
Fixed Assets
3.63
3.84
1.99
1.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.36
0.19
0.17
0.17
Networking Capital
470.3
433.65
348.88
319.95
Inventories
203.04
433.23
320.68
400.14
Inventory Days
86.8
Sundry Debtors
826.55
876.87
622.07
443.21
Debtor Days
96.14
Other Current Assets
43.34
32.01
42.25
36.26
Sundry Creditors
-593.26
-893.84
-604.89
-550.54
Creditor Days
119.42
Other Current Liabilities
-9.37
-14.62
-31.23
-9.12
Cash
0.46
0.78
3.1
3.15
Total Assets
474.75
438.46
354.14
325.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.