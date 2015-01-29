Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,682.57
1,626.17
1,020.31
828.7
yoy growth (%)
3.46
59.37
23.12
26.63
Raw materials
-1,583.15
-1,532.51
-927.74
-720.23
As % of sales
94.09
94.24
90.92
86.91
Employee costs
-5.51
-5.82
-4.73
-3.6
As % of sales
0.32
0.35
0.46
0.43
Other costs
-77.16
-80.8
-73.7
-90.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.58
4.96
7.22
10.96
Operating profit
16.74
7.03
14.12
14
OPM
0.99
0.43
1.38
1.68
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.36
-0.34
-0.34
Interest expense
-8.8
-7.78
-10.64
-10.06
Other income
0.39
2.72
1.87
0.82
Profit before tax
8
1.59
5
4.4
Taxes
-2.21
-0.42
-0.4
0.03
Tax rate
-27.68
-26.43
-8.1
0.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.79
1.17
4.59
4.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.79
1.17
4.59
4.43
yoy growth (%)
393.24
-74.44
3.51
-153.18
NPM
0.34
0.07
0.45
0.53
