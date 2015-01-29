iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Minerals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.9
(-4.93%)
Jan 29, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,682.57

1,626.17

1,020.31

828.7

yoy growth (%)

3.46

59.37

23.12

26.63

Raw materials

-1,583.15

-1,532.51

-927.74

-720.23

As % of sales

94.09

94.24

90.92

86.91

Employee costs

-5.51

-5.82

-4.73

-3.6

As % of sales

0.32

0.35

0.46

0.43

Other costs

-77.16

-80.8

-73.7

-90.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.58

4.96

7.22

10.96

Operating profit

16.74

7.03

14.12

14

OPM

0.99

0.43

1.38

1.68

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.36

-0.34

-0.34

Interest expense

-8.8

-7.78

-10.64

-10.06

Other income

0.39

2.72

1.87

0.82

Profit before tax

8

1.59

5

4.4

Taxes

-2.21

-0.42

-0.4

0.03

Tax rate

-27.68

-26.43

-8.1

0.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.79

1.17

4.59

4.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.79

1.17

4.59

4.43

yoy growth (%)

393.24

-74.44

3.51

-153.18

NPM

0.34

0.07

0.45

0.53

