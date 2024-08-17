SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹28.9
Prev. Close₹30.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹28.9
Day's Low₹28.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.4
P/E0.85
EPS33.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.55
7.55
7.55
7.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.93
103.69
77.15
28.1
Net Worth
56.48
111.24
84.7
35.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,682.57
1,626.17
1,020.31
828.7
yoy growth (%)
3.46
59.37
23.12
26.63
Raw materials
-1,583.15
-1,532.51
-927.74
-720.23
As % of sales
94.09
94.24
90.92
86.91
Employee costs
-5.51
-5.82
-4.73
-3.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8
1.59
5
4.4
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.36
-0.34
-0.34
Tax paid
-2.21
-0.42
-0.4
0.03
Working capital
6.27
40.88
29.11
82.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.46
59.37
23.12
26.63
Op profit growth
138.07
-50.2
0.86
444.61
EBIT growth
79.13
-40.01
8.07
369.73
Net profit growth
393.24
-74.44
3.51
-153.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sripal Kumar Mohanlal
Whole-time Director
Mohanlal Bharath Kumar Jain
Non Executive Director
Sapna Jain
Non Executive Director
Saritha Devi
Director & CFO
Subhashchand Mohanlal
Independent Director
Bhagchand Ghisulal Jain
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Milan Maroti
Independent Director
Manish Kumar Jain
Director
Seema Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oswal Minerals Ltd
Summary
