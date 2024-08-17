iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Minerals Ltd Share Price

28.9
(-4.93%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Oswal Minerals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

28.9

Prev. Close

30.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

28.9

Day's Low

28.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.4

P/E

0.85

EPS

33.86

Divi. Yield

0

Oswal Minerals Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Oswal Minerals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Oswal Minerals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:51 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.67%

Non-Promoter- 28.32%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Oswal Minerals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.55

7.55

7.55

7.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.93

103.69

77.15

28.1

Net Worth

56.48

111.24

84.7

35.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,682.57

1,626.17

1,020.31

828.7

yoy growth (%)

3.46

59.37

23.12

26.63

Raw materials

-1,583.15

-1,532.51

-927.74

-720.23

As % of sales

94.09

94.24

90.92

86.91

Employee costs

-5.51

-5.82

-4.73

-3.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8

1.59

5

4.4

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.36

-0.34

-0.34

Tax paid

-2.21

-0.42

-0.4

0.03

Working capital

6.27

40.88

29.11

82.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.46

59.37

23.12

26.63

Op profit growth

138.07

-50.2

0.86

444.61

EBIT growth

79.13

-40.01

8.07

369.73

Net profit growth

393.24

-74.44

3.51

-153.18

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Oswal Minerals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oswal Minerals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sripal Kumar Mohanlal

Whole-time Director

Mohanlal Bharath Kumar Jain

Non Executive Director

Sapna Jain

Non Executive Director

Saritha Devi

Director & CFO

Subhashchand Mohanlal

Independent Director

Bhagchand Ghisulal Jain

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Milan Maroti

Independent Director

Manish Kumar Jain

Director

Seema Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oswal Minerals Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
