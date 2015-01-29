Oswal Minerals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8
1.59
5
4.4
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.36
-0.34
-0.34
Tax paid
-2.21
-0.42
-0.4
0.03
Working capital
6.27
40.88
29.11
82.29
Other operating items
Operating
11.74
41.68
33.35
86.38
Capital expenditure
0.73
0.8
-0.11
0.16
Free cash flow
12.47
42.48
33.24
86.54
Equity raised
44.61
37.23
23
14.06
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
487.82
430.48
402.68
324.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
544.91
510.2
458.93
424.9
