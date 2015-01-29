iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Minerals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.9
(-4.93%)
Jan 29, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8

1.59

5

4.4

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.36

-0.34

-0.34

Tax paid

-2.21

-0.42

-0.4

0.03

Working capital

6.27

40.88

29.11

82.29

Other operating items

Operating

11.74

41.68

33.35

86.38

Capital expenditure

0.73

0.8

-0.11

0.16

Free cash flow

12.47

42.48

33.24

86.54

Equity raised

44.61

37.23

23

14.06

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

487.82

430.48

402.68

324.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

544.91

510.2

458.93

424.9

