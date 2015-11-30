Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2011
Equity Capital
9.09
9.09
9.09
9.09
Preference Capital
17.1
17.1
17.1
17.1
Reserves
-6.09
5.96
5.82
-1.15
Net Worth
20.1
32.15
32.01
25.04
Minority Interest
Debt
25.83
26.05
29.13
26.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
45.93
58.2
61.14
51.73
Fixed Assets
16.96
17.29
18.68
19.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.16
0.38
0.38
0.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
28.16
38.5
40.3
26.45
Inventories
15.79
17.29
16.44
10.55
Inventory Days
64.53
46.23
40.46
Sundry Debtors
25.28
23.24
22.5
15.26
Debtor Days
103.31
62.14
55.38
Other Current Assets
9.25
14.84
17.66
15.93
Sundry Creditors
-14.97
-11.99
-7.95
-8.74
Creditor Days
61.18
32.05
19.56
Other Current Liabilities
-7.19
-4.88
-8.35
-6.55
Cash
0.66
2.05
1.77
5.29
Total Assets
45.94
58.22
61.13
51.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.