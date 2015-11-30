iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.13
(4.63%)
Nov 30, 2015

Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-12.05

3.53

6.99

Depreciation

-1.48

-0.98

-5.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-11.75

-0.08

Other operating items

Operating

-25.28

2.46

Capital expenditure

-0.43

2.94

Free cash flow

-25.72

5.4

Equity raised

11.92

11.4

Investing

-0.22

0

Financing

24.7

32.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

10.67

49.03

