Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-12.05
3.53
6.99
Depreciation
-1.48
-0.98
-5.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-11.75
-0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-25.28
2.46
Capital expenditure
-0.43
2.94
Free cash flow
-25.72
5.4
Equity raised
11.92
11.4
Investing
-0.22
0
Financing
24.7
32.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.67
49.03
