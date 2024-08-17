Summary

Incorporated in 1955 as Oswal Cotton, Spinning and Weaving Mills, the name was changed to Oswal Spinning & Weaving Mills (OSWML) in Feb.65. OSWML was promoted by Lachman Dass Oswal. Dharma Paul Oswal is the chairman-cum-managing director of the company. Other group companies are Oswal Worsted Spinners, Oswal Industries, Oswal Overseas, etc.OSWMLs areas of business include solvent extraction and the manufacture of worsted/woollen yarn, vanaspati, steel ingots and GI tubes. The company came out with a rights issue of 86.93 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 8 each in Dec.93 to part-finance the setting up of a 100% EOU cotton spinning project with a capacity of 18,144 spindles at Doraha (dist. Ludhiana) and to integrate forward at its alloy steel unit, to manufacture ERW G I tubes (cap. : 50 tpd) at Jugiana (dist. Ludhiana).The company expansion of its 100% EOU Cotton Spinning Unit from 18144 spindles to 26208 spindles was commissioned on full spindlage in Feb, 98.The Company is working on Financial Restructuring plan to reduce high debt burden.

