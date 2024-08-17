iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Share Price

1.13
(4.63%)
Nov 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.13

Prev. Close

1.08

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.13

Day's Low

1.13

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.18

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:51 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.19%

Non-Promoter- 14.91%

Institutions: 14.91%

Non-Institutions: 47.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Dec-2011

Equity Capital

9.09

9.09

9.09

9.09

Preference Capital

17.1

17.1

17.1

17.1

Reserves

-6.09

5.96

5.82

-1.15

Net Worth

20.1

32.15

32.01

25.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

89.3

136.5

148.29

yoy growth (%)

-34.57

-7.94

Raw materials

-71.8

-105.17

-100.75

As % of sales

80.4

77.04

67.94

Employee costs

-6.8

-8

-8.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-12.05

3.53

6.99

Depreciation

-1.48

-0.98

-5.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-11.75

-0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.57

-7.94

Op profit growth

-1,921.62

-96.65

EBIT growth

-195.65

-40.08

Net profit growth

-3,337.67

-94.68

No Record Found

Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

R P Oswal

Managing Director

A K Oswal

Director

Sambhav Oswal

Director

Pawan Kumar Bahl

Director

Raghubir Chand Singal

Director

Yash Paul Sachdeva

Company Secretary

R P Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1955 as Oswal Cotton, Spinning and Weaving Mills, the name was changed to Oswal Spinning & Weaving Mills (OSWML) in Feb.65. OSWML was promoted by Lachman Dass Oswal. Dharma Paul Oswal is the chairman-cum-managing director of the company. Other group companies are Oswal Worsted Spinners, Oswal Industries, Oswal Overseas, etc.OSWMLs areas of business include solvent extraction and the manufacture of worsted/woollen yarn, vanaspati, steel ingots and GI tubes. The company came out with a rights issue of 86.93 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 8 each in Dec.93 to part-finance the setting up of a 100% EOU cotton spinning project with a capacity of 18,144 spindles at Doraha (dist. Ludhiana) and to integrate forward at its alloy steel unit, to manufacture ERW G I tubes (cap. : 50 tpd) at Jugiana (dist. Ludhiana).The company expansion of its 100% EOU Cotton Spinning Unit from 18144 spindles to 26208 spindles was commissioned on full spindlage in Feb, 98.The Company is working on Financial Restructuring plan to reduce high debt burden.
