Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.13
(4.63%)
Nov 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

89.3

136.5

148.29

yoy growth (%)

-34.57

-7.94

Raw materials

-71.8

-105.17

-100.75

As % of sales

80.4

77.04

67.94

Employee costs

-6.8

-8

-8.76

As % of sales

7.62

5.86

5.9

Other costs

-18.2

-22.91

-26.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.38

16.78

17.83

Operating profit

-7.51

0.41

12.33

OPM

-8.41

0.3

8.31

Depreciation

-1.48

-0.98

-5.04

Interest expense

-3.77

-5.12

-7.44

Other income

0.72

9.22

7.15

Profit before tax

-12.05

3.53

6.99

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-12.05

3.53

6.99

Exceptional items

0

-3.15

0

Net profit

-12.05

0.37

6.99

yoy growth (%)

-3,337.67

-94.68

NPM

-13.49

0.27

4.71

