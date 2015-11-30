Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
89.3
136.5
148.29
yoy growth (%)
-34.57
-7.94
Raw materials
-71.8
-105.17
-100.75
As % of sales
80.4
77.04
67.94
Employee costs
-6.8
-8
-8.76
As % of sales
7.62
5.86
5.9
Other costs
-18.2
-22.91
-26.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.38
16.78
17.83
Operating profit
-7.51
0.41
12.33
OPM
-8.41
0.3
8.31
Depreciation
-1.48
-0.98
-5.04
Interest expense
-3.77
-5.12
-7.44
Other income
0.72
9.22
7.15
Profit before tax
-12.05
3.53
6.99
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-12.05
3.53
6.99
Exceptional items
0
-3.15
0
Net profit
-12.05
0.37
6.99
yoy growth (%)
-3,337.67
-94.68
NPM
-13.49
0.27
4.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.