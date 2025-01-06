Oswal Yarns Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
-0.02
0
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-0.46
-1.17
0.3
Other operating items
Operating
-0.02
-0.5
-1.22
0.26
Capital expenditure
-0.69
0.11
-0.02
-0.04
Free cash flow
-0.71
-0.39
-1.25
0.21
Equity raised
-0.57
-0.54
-0.35
-0.38
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.04
-0.3
1.44
3.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.25
-1.23
-0.17
3.17
