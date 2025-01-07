iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Yarns Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

38.78
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:02:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Oswal Yarns Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.66

3.14

3.03

4.33

yoy growth (%)

16.57

3.58

-30.01

3.3

Raw materials

-3.26

-2.74

-2.62

-3.83

As % of sales

89.1

87.24

86.37

88.37

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.13

-0.13

-0.11

As % of sales

4.05

4.24

4.56

2.67

Other costs

-0.16

-0.2

-0.16

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.59

6.39

5.46

4.06

Operating profit

0.08

0.06

0.1

0.21

OPM

2.23

2.11

3.58

4.88

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.04

-0.09

-0.18

Other income

0.01

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0

0

-0.02

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

105.02

33.74

3.07

192.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.01

-0.02

0

Exceptional items

0.01

0

-0.06

0.01

Net profit

0

0

-0.08

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-176.1

-88.15

-848.53

-346.33

NPM

0.2

-0.31

-2.77

0.25

