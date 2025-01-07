Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.66
3.14
3.03
4.33
yoy growth (%)
16.57
3.58
-30.01
3.3
Raw materials
-3.26
-2.74
-2.62
-3.83
As % of sales
89.1
87.24
86.37
88.37
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.13
-0.13
-0.11
As % of sales
4.05
4.24
4.56
2.67
Other costs
-0.16
-0.2
-0.16
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.59
6.39
5.46
4.06
Operating profit
0.08
0.06
0.1
0.21
OPM
2.23
2.11
3.58
4.88
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.04
-0.09
-0.18
Other income
0.01
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
-0.02
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
105.02
33.74
3.07
192.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.01
-0.02
0
Exceptional items
0.01
0
-0.06
0.01
Net profit
0
0
-0.08
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-176.1
-88.15
-848.53
-346.33
NPM
0.2
-0.31
-2.77
0.25
