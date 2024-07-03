iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Yarns Ltd Share Price

40.82
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:07:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Oswal Yarns Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

40.82

Prev. Close

42.96

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

40.82

Day's Low

40.82

52 Week's High

109.2

52 Week's Low

5.2

Book Value

7.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Oswal Yarns Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Oswal Yarns Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Oswal Yarns Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.27%

Non-Promoter- 54.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Oswal Yarns Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.01

4.01

4.01

4.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.8

-0.58

-0.33

-0.28

Net Worth

3.21

3.43

3.68

3.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.66

3.14

3.03

4.33

yoy growth (%)

16.57

3.58

-30.01

3.3

Raw materials

-3.26

-2.74

-2.62

-3.83

As % of sales

89.1

87.24

86.37

88.37

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.13

-0.13

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

-0.02

0

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-0.46

-1.17

0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.57

3.58

-30.01

3.3

Op profit growth

23.19

-38.77

-48.72

0.62

EBIT growth

67.62

-51.04

-58.63

0.77

Net profit growth

-176.1

-88.15

-848.53

-346.33

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Oswal Yarns Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Oswal Yarns Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Tej Paul Oswal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kulwant Rai Dhawan

Whole-time Director

Bharatt Oswall

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vama Oswal

Independent Director

Nipun Vyas

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aarti Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oswal Yarns Ltd

Summary

Oswal Yarns Limited was incorporated on June 16, 1982. The business line of Company mainly comprises of manufacturing and trading of woolen & shoddy yarn and knitted clothes. The yarn is used for making hosiery, shawls, fabric etc. It falls under the single business segment of textile industry.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Oswal Yarns Ltd share price today?

The Oswal Yarns Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Yarns Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oswal Yarns Ltd is ₹16.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oswal Yarns Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oswal Yarns Ltd is 0 and 5.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oswal Yarns Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oswal Yarns Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oswal Yarns Ltd is ₹5.2 and ₹109.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oswal Yarns Ltd?

Oswal Yarns Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.64%, 3 Years at 67.63%, 1 Year at 698.51%, 6 Month at 122.94%, 3 Month at -15.05% and 1 Month at -58.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oswal Yarns Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oswal Yarns Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 54.73 %

