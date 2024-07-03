SectorTrading
Open₹40.82
Prev. Close₹42.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹40.82
Day's Low₹40.82
52 Week's High₹109.2
52 Week's Low₹5.2
Book Value₹7.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.01
4.01
4.01
4.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.8
-0.58
-0.33
-0.28
Net Worth
3.21
3.43
3.68
3.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.66
3.14
3.03
4.33
yoy growth (%)
16.57
3.58
-30.01
3.3
Raw materials
-3.26
-2.74
-2.62
-3.83
As % of sales
89.1
87.24
86.37
88.37
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.13
-0.13
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
-0.02
0
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-0.46
-1.17
0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.57
3.58
-30.01
3.3
Op profit growth
23.19
-38.77
-48.72
0.62
EBIT growth
67.62
-51.04
-58.63
0.77
Net profit growth
-176.1
-88.15
-848.53
-346.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Tej Paul Oswal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kulwant Rai Dhawan
Whole-time Director
Bharatt Oswall
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vama Oswal
Independent Director
Nipun Vyas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aarti Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oswal Yarns Ltd
Summary
Oswal Yarns Limited was incorporated on June 16, 1982. The business line of Company mainly comprises of manufacturing and trading of woolen & shoddy yarn and knitted clothes. The yarn is used for making hosiery, shawls, fabric etc. It falls under the single business segment of textile industry.
Read More
The Oswal Yarns Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oswal Yarns Ltd is ₹16.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oswal Yarns Ltd is 0 and 5.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oswal Yarns Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oswal Yarns Ltd is ₹5.2 and ₹109.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oswal Yarns Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.64%, 3 Years at 67.63%, 1 Year at 698.51%, 6 Month at 122.94%, 3 Month at -15.05% and 1 Month at -58.25%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.