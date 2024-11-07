iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Yarns Ltd Board Meeting

42.53
(4.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Oswal Yarns CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results OSWAL YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve OSWAL YARNS LTD has informed BSE that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 7th day of November, 2024 at Registered office of the company, inter alia, to consider and approve and take on records the Un-audited Standalone financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Pursuant to the regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended from time to time, We would like to inform you that Board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 07th November, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the 02nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the 02nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 04:40 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
We wish to inform you that M/s SHSP & Associates have resigned from post of statutory auditor of the company and the same was accepted in the Board Meeting held on Monday 02nd September, 2024 We wish to inform you that M/s Subhash Vipan & Co Chartered Accountants, Ludhiana have been appointed as statutory auditor of the company in the board meeting held on Monday 02nd September, 2024 This is in reference to email dated 06th January, 2025, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby submitting the additional details required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI/HO/CFD-POD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 in respect to appointment of M/s Subhash Vipan & Co, chartered accountants as statutory auditor of company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.01.2025)
Board Meeting27 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
OSWAL YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on records the Un-audited financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended from time to time, We would like to inform you that Board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 27th July, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the 01st quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the 01st quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 20246 May 2024
OSWAL YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve OSWAL YARNS LTD has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 at Registered office of the company inter aliato consider and approve and take on records the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company-Oswal Yarns Limited which has been closed from Monday 01st day of April2024 shall continue to remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024.This is for your information and record please. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part-A of the Schedule-III and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, have inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 along with the unmodified Auditors Report issued by M/s S.H.S.P. & Associates, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
The Board in its meeting held on 08.04.2024 has appointed Ms Aarti Sharma, a qualified company secretary (A68577) as the company secretary cum compliance officer in terms of regulation 6(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting31 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
OSWAL YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Pursuant to the regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended from time to time, We would like to inform you that Board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 31st January, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the 03rd quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. Please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the 03rd quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)

